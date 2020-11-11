Charles County Associate Judge of the Orphan’s Court J. Lorraine Berry announced her retirement on Oct. 27 after 14 years in the position.
Berry, 81, said she stepped down from the position due to her health.
Republican Bill Dotson has been appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to serve as Berry’s replacement. Dotson has not begun his term yet and will need to be sworn in by Sharon Hancock, clerk of the Circuit Court for Charles County, first. The Republican Central Committee voted unanimously to send Dotson’s name to Hogan for the appointment, according to Darlene Breck, chief judge of the Charles orphan’s court.
The orphan’s court was formed in the 1700s with the intention to maintain and manage properties for orphaned sole male heirs until they were old enough to assume responsibility. It was formed so other male family members couldn’t sell the property from the heir and protected it against looting, according to Breck.
Today, the orphan’s court is Maryland’s probate court and supervises the management of the estates of people who have died, with or without wills. Orphan’s court judges make sure that payments are made from estate assets and that distributions are made to the proper beneficiaries or heirs.
Berry was first elected in 2006 and was in the middle of a fourth four-year term as associate judge. The position does not require a background in law like judges of the circuit or district courts, and there are no term limits, according to Breck.
Berry said her inspiration for wanting to run for the position came from family members who were orphaned. She said she wanted to be involved with the county like her father, Edward Berry, who was a four-term county commissioner.
“It was in my blood, my heart was in that,” Berry said. “I felt a need to serve and after I got in there I was so happy I did.”
She attended La Plata High School and is a member of the Northern Democratic Club of Charles County, Daughters of the American Revolution and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Berry was previously a substitute teacher and was often involved with the school system after being elected to the role as an orphan’s court judge, volunteering for career days in the school system to explain the importance of her role.
“I think everyone needs to know what your parents left you and sharing it with your siblings,” Berry said. “My dad did an excellent job of planning his estate but not everyone is as good at that. I feel like families need to unite with that.”
Breck said outside of her role, Berry has been heavily involved in the community. Breck said Berry enjoyed working at her church, local soup kitchens, fundraisers and other community events.
Breck said Berry often served on campaigns for elected officials, in roles such as county commissioner and even on former Democratic senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton’s campaigns, furthering the imprint in the community for herself and others.
“Lorraine was fantastic, she was wonderful,” Breck said. “She will be dearly missed in the court and I will miss her greatly, she was my right hand at times.”
