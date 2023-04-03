Bay

Reducing nutrient pollution, which causes the annual "dead zone" in the Chesapeake Bay, is one of the primary goals of the Bay cleanup effort.

 Bay Journal photo by Dave Harp

The Chesapeake Bay’s oxygen-starved “dead zone” was smaller than average this summer, meaning a larger area of the estuary was available for many types of aquatic life.

Monitoring and analyses by both the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Virginia Institute of Marine Science found that the Chesapeake had the 10th smallest area impacted by low-oxygen, or hypoxic, water since baywide monitoring began in 1985.

Karl Blankenship is editor-at-large of the Bay Journal. and can be reached at kblankenship@bayjournal.com. This article was distributed by the Bay Journal News Service.