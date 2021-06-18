Chopticon 4, Atholton 2
Atholton 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 2 5 0
Chopticon 2 1 0 0 1 0 x – 4 8 2
WP Smith, LP Snow
Extra-base hits: 2B – Adkins (C), Quade (C), Hollingsworth (A) 3B – Jamison (C)
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews
