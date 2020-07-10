Church News

Church to hold ‘A Grateful Plate’ July 29
St. Catherine/St. Ignatius Hilltop will host its community meals program, “A Grateful Plate” from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 at the St. Catherine Church Hall, at 7636 Port Tobacco Road in Port Tobacco. Anyone in need of a meal is welcome. For more information, contact the parish office at 301-934-9630.
South Potomac Church holds drive-in services in parking lot
South Potomac Church “drive-in services” are being held at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at 4915 Crain Highway in White Plains. Parking attendants will welcome you, hand you printed material and direct you to your parking spot. Handicapped individuals who need a special parking spot should make sure their handicap tag is in their car window. Communion elements will be offered in packets for those who wish to participate. Children will receive activity sheets for the morning. Restrooms are available inside the lobby doors, however, masks are required inside the building. In case of inclement weather, check the church’s website at www.southpotomac.org/ to confirm status of outside service. If canceled, services will be provided online on the South Potomac Church Facebook page or YouTube.
Food pantry open first, third Saturdays
Israel Total Life Ministries Food Pantry, located at 64 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf, is open on the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution and drive-through prayer. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, remain in your vehicle to receive your food. The food pantry team will have bags prepared to distribute. No one will be allowed to enter the building. All are welcome. For more information, call 301-861-3927.
Shelves of Hope open twice a month
The Shelves of Hope Pantry, at St. Catherine Church Hall, at 7636 Port Tobacco Road in Port Tobacco, is open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of every month. Limit of one bag of food per family. For more information, contact the parish office at 301-934-9630.
Worship Center food bank open weekly
The Worship Center Food Pantry is open weekly from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at 3075 Livingston Road in Bryans Road.
Nanjemoy church holds online services, programs
Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, at 8705 Gilroy Road in Nanjemoy, holds Wednesday night prayer service/Bible study at 7 p.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday morning worship services at 11 a.m. via the online meeting platform Zoom. Individuals with computers, laptops, tablets or smartphones can visit zoom.us/j/3086654610 to access the meeting. Those wishing to dial in may call 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 and use meeting ID number 3086654610#.
Elsie’s Food Pantry open on first, third Saturdays
Elsie’s Food Pantry at Peace Lutheran Church will be open on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. from June through September. The pantry is located at Peace Lutheran Church at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf.
‘Old Durham’ food bank open second, fourth Thursday
The food pantry at Christ Church, Durham Parish, also known as “Old Durham,” Joe’s Place, continues to serve the community from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 8700 Ironsides Road in Nanjemoy. Individuals coming to the food bank are asked to wear a mask, to not get out of their car and to follow the instructions from the volunteers. Packages of food will be given to them as the buildings are closed.
New Hope A.M.E. Church provides free meals three days a week
New Hope A.M.E. Church, at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf, is partnering with World Kitchen to provide 300 free meals to the Charles County community at 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Meals will be distributed promptly at 1:30 p.m. until all meals are gone. Individuals must remain in their cars during pick up of meals. For more information, call the church office at 301-870-6460 or email newhopeame@gmail.com or register online at www.newhopeame.org.
Christ Episcopal Church creates coronavirus resource bank
Christ Episcopal Church at 112 Charles St. in La Plata and its sister parish, Christ Church Wayside in Newburg, have created a resource bank to link people with skills and assets to those in need. Skills offered range from filling out forms and navigating insurance claims to running errands, getting groceries, online tutoring and yard work. The links to offer (“I Have a Skill”) or request (“I Have a Need”) help can be found at www.christchurchlaplata.org or on either church’s Facebook page
For more information, visit www.christchurchlaplata.org, “Christ Church, LaPlata” on Facebook, or email the pastor, the Rev. Kate Heichler, at kateheichler@christchurchlaplata.org.
Christ Episcopal Church food pantry open every Friday
The Food Pantry at Christ Episcopal Church, at 112 Charles St. in La Plata, continues to provide food to all in need from 9 to 11 a.m. every Friday. To meet the requirements of social distancing, Food Pantry staff prepare bags of food in advance, containing canned goods, rice or pasta, cereal, bread, pastry, fresh produce when available and other items, and bring them to people waiting in their cars. Those who come on foot must wait at six-foot intervals to receive food.
For more information on the Food Pantry, check www.christchurchlaplata.org.
Pisgah church food bank open on third Wednesday of month
Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church will provide food to needy Charles County residents only from 4 to 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month, at 5830 Bumpy Oak road in Bryans Road. Individuals are to remain in their vehicles and bags of food will be brought to them; no one may enter the building. For more information, call Gloria Dorsey at 301-283-3230.
Good Shepherd pantry opens monthly on third Saturday
Good Shepherd Food Pantry will be open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at St. Mary Catholic Church Newport at 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, call 301-934-8825 or email stmarycatholicchurcnewportmd@gmail.com.
Waldorf church pantry opens monthly
The Holy Sanctuary Church food pantry is open the third Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at 12200 Billingsley Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-374-6789.