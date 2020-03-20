During the current state of emergency due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19, most churches are closed. However, a few are still operating food banks for people in need.
Here is the food bank updates we’ve gotten so far:
Pisgah church food bank open
Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church will provide food to needy Charles County residents only, from 4 to 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month, at 5830 Bumpy Oak road in Bryans Road. Individuals are to remain in their vehicles and bags of food will be brought to them; no one may enter the building. For more information, call Gloria Dorsey at 301-283-3230.
Shelves of Hope closed
The St. Catherine/St. Ignatius Hilltop Catholic churches’ Shelves of Hope Food Pantry is cancelled until further notice.
Good Shepherd pantry opens monthly on third Saturday
Good Shepherd Food Pantry will be open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at St. Mary Catholic Church Newport at 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, call 301-934-8825 or email stmarycatholicchurcnewportmd@gmail.com.
Waldorf church pantry opens monthly
The Holy Sanctuary Church food pantry is open the third Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at 12200 Billingsley Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-374-6789.