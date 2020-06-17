During the current state of emergency due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19, any churhes have cancelled events or modified their schedules. Check with the church for additional details. Email calendar items to community@somdnews.com and type “Church News” in the subject line.
New Hope A.M.E. Church to hold virtual prostate seminar
New Hope AME Church, at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf, will host a free virtual men’s health prostate seminar on Saturday, June 20, via Zoom. To register, contact the church office at 301-870-6460 or email nhamewow@gmail.com. Participants will receive Zoom meeting information after completing their registration.
Shelves of Hope Food Pantry is open twice a month
The Shelves of Hope Pantry, at St. Catherine Church Hall, at 7636 Port Tobacco Road in Port Tobacco, is open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of every month. Limit of one bag of food per family. For more information, contact the parish office at 301-934-9630.
‘Old Durham’ food bank open second, fourth Thursday
The food pantry at Christ Church, Durham Parish, also known as “Old Durham,” Joe’s Place, continues to serve the community from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 8700 Ironsides Road in Nanjemoy. Individuals coming to the food bank are asked to wear a mask, to not get out of their car and to follow the instructions from the volunteers. Packages of food will be given to them as the buildings are closed.
Nanjemoy church holds online services, programs
Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, at 8705 Gilroy Road in Nanjemoy, holds Wednesday night prayer service/Bible study at 7 p.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday morning worship services at 11 a.m. via the online meeting platform Zoom. Individuals with computers, laptops tablets or smartphones can visit zoom.us/j/3086654610 to access the meeting. Those wishing to dial in may call 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 and use meeting ID number 3086654610#.
Elsie’s Food Pantry open on first, third Saturdays
Elsie’s Food Pantry at Peace Lutheran Church will be open on Saturday, June 20. The revised summer hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. from June thru September. The pantry is located at Peace Lutheran Church at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, and is open on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
The Worship Center food bank open weekly on Tuesdays
The Worship Center Food Pantry is open weekly from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at 3075 Livingston Road in Bryans Road.
New Hope A.M.E. Church provides free meals three days a week
New Hope A.M.E. Church, at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf, is partnering with World Kitchen to provide 300 free meals to the Charles County community at 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Meals will be distributed promptly at 1:30 p.m. until all meals are gone. Individuals must remain in their cars during pick up of meals. For more information, call the church office at 301-870-6460 or email newhopeame@gmail.com or register online at www.newhopeame.org.
Christ Episcopal Church creates coronavirus resource bank
Christ Episcopal Church at 112 Charles St. in La Plata, and its sister parish, Christ Church Wayside in Newburg, are creating a resource bank to link people with skills and assets to those in need. Skills on offer range from filling out forms and navigating insurance claims, to running errands, getting groceries, online tutoring and yard work. The links to offer (“I Have a Skill”) or request (“I Have a Need”) help can be found at www.christchurchlaplata.org or on either church’s Facebook page
For more information, visit www.christchurchlaplata.org, “Christ Church, LaPlata” on Facebook, or email the pastor, the Rev. Kate Heichler, at kateheichler@christchurchlaplata.org.
Christ Episcopal Church food pantry open every Friday
The Food Pantry at Christ Episcopal Church, at 112 Charles St. in La Plata, continues to provide food to all in need from 9 to 11 a.m. every Friday. To meet the requirements of social distancing, Food Pantry staff prepare bags of food in advance, containing canned goods, rice or pasta, cereal, bread, pastry, fresh produce when available and other item, and bring them to people waiting in their cars. Those who come on foot must wait at six-foot intervals to receive food.
For more information on the Food Pantry, check www.christchurchlaplata.org.
Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church food bank open on third Wednesday
Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church will provide food to needy Charles County residents only, from 4 to 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month, at 5830 Bumpy Oak road in Bryans Road. Individuals are to remain in their vehicles and bags of food will be brought to them; no one may enter the building. For more information, contact Gloria Dorsey at 301-283-3230.
Good Shepherd pantry opens monthly on third Saturday
Good Shepherd Food Pantry will be open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at St. Mary Catholic Church Newport at 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, call 301-934-8825 or email stmarycatholicchurcnewportmd@gmail.com.
Holy Sanctuary Church food pantry opens monthly every third Saturday
The Holy Sanctuary Church food pantry is open the third Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at 12200 Billingsley Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-374-6789.