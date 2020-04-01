Church News

During the current state of emergency due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19, most churches are closed. However, a few are still operating food banks for people in need. Here is the food bank updates we’ve gotten so far:
Pisgah church food bank open
Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church will provide food to needy Charles County residents only, from 4 to 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month, at 5830 Bumpy Oak Road in Bryans Road. Individuals are asked to remain in their vehicles and bags of food will be brought out to them; no one may enter the building. For more information, call Gloria Dorsey at 301-283-3230.
Shelves of Hope closed
The St. Catherine/St. Ignatius Shelves of Hope Food Pantry is currently losed until further notice.
Good Shepherd pantry opens monthly on third Saturday
Good Shepherd Food Pantry will be open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at St. Mary Catholic Church Newport at 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, call 301-934-8825 or email stmarycatholicchurcnewportmd@gmail.com.
Waldorf church pantry opens monthly
The Holy Sanctuary Church food pantry is open the third Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at 12200 Billingsley Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-374-6789.