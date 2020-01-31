Smithley studies abroad in Peru
Rachel Smithley of Waldorf, a student at Concordia University in Seward, Neb., traveled to Peru this summer as part of the university’s study abroad program.
Waldorf students inducted into hational honor society
Jessia Avila and Lillian Peters, both of Waldorf, were inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta national honor society at McDaniel College in Westminster.
Alpha Lambda Delta recognizes students who completed their first year at McDaniel with a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Its mission is to encourage superior academic achievement, promote intelligent living and continued high standards and to assist students in recognizing and developing meaningful goals for their roles in society,, according to a news release.
Bilak graduates with online master’s degree
John Bilak of Bryantown recently graduated from Grantham University, a 100% online university, with a master of science degree in business intelligence.
Besette inducted into Nu Rho Psi
Micaela Bessette of Mechanicsville, an occupational therapy major attending St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa., has been inducted into the National Neuroscience Honor Society, Nu Rho Psi.
Tomason graduates from Kennesaw
Aaron Tomason of Patuxent River graduated from Kennesaw State in Kennesaw, Ga. during its summer 2019 commencement ceremonies held in July.
La Plata student welcomed into Marietta Class of 2023
Robert Guy of La Plata has enrolled as part of the Class of 2023 at Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio for the Fall 2019 semester. Guy is a graduate of St. Mary’s Ryken High School and is majoring in political science.
Waldorf student receives Love of Learning Award
Nelcy Avila of Waldorf, a graduate student at Georgetown University, was one of 200 students nationwide to be awarded a Love of Learning Award, worth $500 from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, to help pay tuition and book fees.
Indian Head student attends King’s College’s Career Day
Indian Head resident and King’s College of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., student Cori Montgomery recently participated in an annual Career Day hosted by the college’s Washington, D.C., Area Alumni Club.
Montgomery is a senior marketing and international business major. She is the daughter of Sherwin and Fariece Douglas. She is a peer advisor for the college’s study abroad office, a volunteer for the Annual Giving Fund, and has studied abroad at the Yonsei University and Ewha Woman’s University in Seoul, South Korea.
Students were able to attend career presentations, many of which were given by King’s alumni working in the Washington, D.C., area.
Webb graduates Florida A&M
Kambria Webb of Waldorf graduated from the College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee, Fla., during its Dec. 13-14 commencement exercises. Webb was one of over 600 students who received degrees.
Testerman deemed conditionally eligible to receive credential
Tara D. Testerman of Mechanicsville was one of several students conditionally eligible to receive one or more credentials from West Kentucky Community and Technical Cllege in Paducah, Ky.
More than 200 students participated in WKCTC’s Fall 2019 Commencement ceremony at the Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center on December 16. More than 1,000 WKCTC students were conditionally eligible to receive one or more associate degrees, diplomas or certificates during fall 2019.
Local students receive Frostburg scholarships
Frostburg State University announced that the following students were among those who received scholarships for study at the university:
• Boakum Apesemaka-Vital, of Waldorf received the Harold R. Rowe International Scholarship. Apesemaka-Vital attended St. Mary’s Ryken High School. Apesemaka-Vital’s parents are Montina Vital and Johnathan Vital.
• Destyni Bolin of Brandywine received the John and Iva Kneisly Memorial Scholarship.
• Alexander Corbin of Waldorf received the Harold R. Rowe International Scholarship.
• Samantha Donaldson of White Plains received the Student Choral Music Assistant Scholarship. Donaldson attended Maurice J. McDonough High School. Donaldson’s parents are Charles and Christine Donaldson.
• Seth Morrison of La Plata received the Associate Degree Scholars Award.
• Nicholas Partonen of Waldorf received the Leonard and Jane Schwab Theatre and Speech Scholarship. Partonen attended Thomas Stone High School. Partonen’s parents are Leslie and Michael Partonen.
• Joshua Sokol of Waldorf received the Commissioner Charles E. Spahr Presidential Merit Scholarship. Sokol attended North Point High School. Sokol’s parents are Catherine Sokol and Deanna Gerhart.
• Christin Thomas of Brandywine received the Harold R. Rowe International Scholarship.
• O’Tionne Willis of La Plata received the Old Main Scholarship.
Hughesville student graduates from York
Devin Retzlaff of Hughesville graduated from York College of Pennsylvania during commencement ceremonies held on Dec. 18. Retzaff earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science.
Students graduate Park University
Three local students graduated from Park University Kansas City Area in Parkville, Mo., during commencement ceremonies held Dec. 14 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence. Amongst the 470 graduates are:
• Julia I. Lopez-Thornberry of Cheltenham, received a master of business administration degree in finance.
• Donte Dior Gustus of Glen Burnie, a graduate of Largo High School, received a master of business administration degree in management information systems.
• Aruni Flores Jiminez of Fort Washington graduated magna cum laude and received a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice administration/law enforcement.
Johnson makes Slippery Rock dean’s list
Jessica Johnson of Mechanicsville was named to the dean’s list at Slippery Rock (Pa.) University for the fall 2019 semester.
Bundy graduates from Troy
Marquis Bundy of Waldorf recently graduated from Troy University in Alabama in the fall semester, Term 2, of the 2019-2020 academic year, earning a bachelor of science degree.