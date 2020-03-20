Two graduate from Coastal

Two local students recently graduated from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.,, during its winter commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17. Miryana Johnson of Waldorf earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration in marketing and James Lucke of Brandywine earned a bachelor of arts degree in graphic design.

Sullivan graduates from Harding University

Kaitlyn Sullivan of Waldorf graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design from Harding University in Searcy, Ark., at the school’s fall commencement ceremony Dec. 14.

Bennett named to Bismark president’s honor roll

Jonathan Bennett of Waldorf was named to the fall 2019 president’s honor roll at Bismark State College, North Dakota.

Fronck earns spot on Susquehanna dean’s list

Sydney Fronck of White Plains was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa. Fronck, a biology major, is a graduate of Maurice J. McDonough High School.