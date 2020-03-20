Two graduate from Coastal
Two local students recently graduated from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.,, during its winter commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17. Miryana Johnson of Waldorf earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration in marketing and James Lucke of Brandywine earned a bachelor of arts degree in graphic design.
Sullivan graduates from Harding University
Kaitlyn Sullivan of Waldorf graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design from Harding University in Searcy, Ark., at the school’s fall commencement ceremony Dec. 14.
Bennett named to Bismark president’s honor roll
Jonathan Bennett of Waldorf was named to the fall 2019 president’s honor roll at Bismark State College, North Dakota.
Fronck earns spot on Susquehanna dean’s list
Sydney Fronck of White Plains was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa. Fronck, a biology major, is a graduate of Maurice J. McDonough High School.