Local students named to spring 2019 honors list
Kelia McRae of White Plains and Brianna Wedding of Mechanicsville were named to the spring 2019 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, in Teaneck, N.J.
Charles County students graduate from Alabama
Two Charles County students were among the graduates receiving 1,450 degrees during summer commencement at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Aug. 3.
Emily Rose Adams of La Plata graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education and Jasmine Nicole Dove of White Plains graduated with a bachelor of arts degree.
Lewis to attend Albright
Tauryn Lewis of Accokeek has arrived at Albright College in Reading, Pa., to pursue a bachelor of arts degree as a member of the Class of 2023. A graduate of Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, Lewis is planning to major in sociology/criminology and minor in French.
Madison welcomes local students to Class of 2023
James Madison University of Harrisonburg, Va., welcomed several local students among its incoming freshman class of students last month. Those students are:
• Brian Thomas of Waldorf.
• Megan Thomas of Waldorf.
• Reed Butler of Port Tobacco.
• Briana Allen of Waldorf.
• Alissa Kenney of Waldorf.
• Kobe Anderson of Accokeek.
• Jacob Dodohara of Indian Head.
Loyola welcomes three Charles County students
Loyola University announced that three students from Charles County — Apryle Bennett of Waldorf, Erik Henson of Waldorf and Bethany Richardson of White Plains — are among the first-year members of the Class of 2023 taking part in Messina, Loyola University’s living learning program for new students.
Local students graduate from Fairleigh Dickinson
Four local students, Marcus Van Sickle and Andrea Weiss of Accokeek, Brianna Wedding of Mechanicsville and Kelia McRae of White Plains, graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J., during its commencement exercises held May 21.
Two local students to play for Kutztown
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania announced that Christion Banks of Brandywine and Jack Pilkerton of La Plata are among the 87 student-athletes who will represent its Golden Bears football team for the 2019 season.
Bryans Road student enrolls in Findlay
Adekanmi Fadahunsi of Bryans Road has enrolled at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio, for the fall 2019 semester. New students began their studies at Findlay on Aug. 19. Fadahunsi is pursuing a degree in business administration.
Waldorf student earns master’s degree
Christine Ann Kanakis of Waldorf earned a master’s degree in health administration, health care administration from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, during its summer commencement exercises, held Aug. 17 on the Baylor campus.