Kirkland named to UA dean’s list
Kaylee Elizabeth Kirkland of White Plains was named to the summer 2019 dean’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Two earn McDaniel educator’s scholarships
McDaniel College in Westminster has awarded Liam Clem of Accokeek and Nicco Vargas of Waldorf Educator’s Legacy Scholarships each valued at up to $100,000. Clem is a transfer student from the College of Southern Maryland and Vargas is a graduate of Thomas Stone High School.
Children with a parent or guardian who has at least four years of current and consecutive full-time employment at a K-12 school or community college can apply for this guaranteed scholarship to attend McDaniel College.
The $25,000 annual scholarship ($20,000 for commuter students) is renewable each year for students who maintain continuous enrollment and satisfactory academic progress.
Winford awarded Military Legacy Scholarship
McDaniel College in Westminster has awarded Xavier Winford of White Plains a Military Legacy Scholarship valued at up to $100,000. Winford is a graduate of Maurice J. McDonough High School.
All military veterans, active-duty military personnel and their children can apply for this guaranteed scholarship to attend McDaniel College.
There is no limit to the number of Military Legacy Scholarships awarded by McDaniel.
The $25,000 annual scholarship (or $20,000 per year for commuter students) is renewable each year to students who maintain continuous enrollment and satisfactory academic progress.