College news

Williams named to president’s list
Melissa Williams of Waldorf has been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Berkeley College.
Salisbury University announces dean’s list
Some 46 Charles County area students were named to the dean’s list at Salisbury University for the fall 2019 semester. They are as follows:
Bryans Road
Michael Wilmot
Bryantown
Mari Fleming
Cobb Island
Sarah Deneault
Hughesville
Payton Edelen
Rachel Svites
Indian Head
Markiera Saunders
Lucas Snyder
La Plata
Gabriel Catterton
Eva Fialkowski
Catherine McClure
Gabrielle Meadows
William Meadows
Haylie Norris
Derek Peltzer
Nicholas Perna
Jordan Sinclair
Nijel Taylor
Ryan Williams
Pomfret
Alexis Bourassa
Susie Martin
Waldorf
Nikaylla Augustinos
Peyton Boelke
Kayla Brown
Juliette Chagnon
Eric Day
Jobilynn Gronau
Alec Hart
Nicole Kearney
Morgan McGlone-Smith
Jennifer Michelitch
Sierra Mitcheltree
Annalee Morin
Angela Mroz
Curtis Onwuegbu-Guy
Tianna Peoples
Gerald Plummer
Xavier Prince
Amira Sago
Timothy Staudmyer
Aaron Tate-Moore
Virgil Thomas
Amanda Thompson
Kathryn Tross
White Plains
Jason Burroughs
Christopher Morse
Jayce Panowicz
Local students awarded Albright scholarships
Albright College in Reading, Pa., announced the awarding of Presidential Scholarships to several local students for the upcoming school year. Presidential Scholarships, in the amount of $15,000 per year, are awarded to students with outstanding academic records, who generally rank in the top 5% pf their graduating class and who demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service. Local scholarship awardees include:
• Amber Ewing of Waldorf, senior at Thomas Stone High School interested in studying general physics and general biology.
• Dejuan Woods of Waldorf, a senior at Stone interested in studying music, education, in the 4+1 master’s degree program and theater.
• Jenelle Fields of Waldorf, a senior at Westlake High School interested in studying pre-veterinary , physical therapy and evolution and animal behavior.
• May-Shannen Carlos of Bryans Road, a senior at Henry E. Lackey High School interested in studying nursing and pre-dentistry.
• Arden Waldow of La Plata, a senior at La Plata High School interested in studying biochemistry, biology: biotechnology and general biology.
• Sarah Strauss of Marbury, a senior at Lackey interested in studying business administration: marketing and business administration: management.
• Sara Prettyman of Mechanicsvlle, a senior at Chopticon High School interested in studying mathematics and computer science in college.
• Jessie Johnson of White Plains, a senior in high school interested in studying pre-law, cognitve science and political science.
• Lee Bostic of White Plains, a senior in Maurice J. Mcdonough High School interested in studying computer science and engineering.