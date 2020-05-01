College news

Williams named to president’s list

Melissa Williams of Waldorf has been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Berkeley College.

Salisbury University announces dean’s list

Some 46 Charles County area students were named to the dean’s list at Salisbury University for the fall 2019 semester. They are as follows:

Bryans Road

Michael Wilmot

Bryantown

Mari Fleming

Cobb Island

Sarah Deneault

Hughesville

Payton Edelen

Rachel Svites

Indian Head

Markiera Saunders

Lucas Snyder

La Plata

Gabriel Catterton

Eva Fialkowski

Catherine McClure

Gabrielle Meadows

William Meadows

Haylie Norris

Derek Peltzer

Nicholas Perna

Jordan Sinclair

Nijel Taylor

Ryan Williams

Pomfret

Alexis Bourassa

Susie Martin

Waldorf

Nikaylla Augustinos

Peyton Boelke

Kayla Brown

Juliette Chagnon

Eric Day

Jobilynn Gronau

Alec Hart

Nicole Kearney

Morgan McGlone-Smith

Jennifer Michelitch

Sierra Mitcheltree

Annalee Morin

Angela Mroz

Curtis Onwuegbu-Guy

Tianna Peoples

Gerald Plummer

Xavier Prince

Amira Sago

Timothy Staudmyer

Aaron Tate-Moore

Virgil Thomas

Amanda Thompson

Kathryn Tross

White Plains

Jason Burroughs

Christopher Morse

Jayce Panowicz

Local students awarded Albright scholarships

Albright College in Reading, Pa., announced the awarding of Presidential Scholarships to several local students for the upcoming school year. Presidential Scholarships, in the amount of $15,000 per year, are awarded to students with outstanding academic records, who generally rank in the top 5% pf their graduating class and who demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service. Local scholarship awardees include:

Amber Ewing of Waldorf, senior at Thomas Stone High School interested in studying general physics and general biology.

Dejuan Woods of Waldorf, a senior at Stone interested in studying music, education, in the 4+1 master’s degree program and theater.

Jenelle Fields of Waldorf, a senior at Westlake High School interested in studying pre-veterinary , physical therapy and evolution and animal behavior.

May-Shannen Carlos of Bryans Road, a senior at Henry E. Lackey High School interested in studying nursing and pre-dentistry.

Arden Waldow of La Plata, a senior at La Plata High School interested in studying biochemistry, biology: biotechnology and general biology.

Sarah Strauss of Marbury, a senior at Lackey interested in studying business administration: marketing and business administration: management.

Sara Prettyman of Mechanicsvlle, a senior at Chopticon High School interested in studying mathematics and computer science in college.

Jessie Johnson of White Plains, a senior in high school interested in studying pre-law, cognitve science and political science.

Lee Bostic of White Plains, a senior in Maurice J. Mcdonough High School interested in studying computer science and engineering.

Latest e-Editions

Newsletters

Upcoming Events