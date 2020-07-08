College news

Bowie earns degree from Lycoming
Matthew Bowie of Waldorf recently earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice, with a minor in legal studies, from Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pa. Bowie was a Lycoming Scholar.
Local students named to Baldwin honors list
Two local students, Nathalie Lafontant of Waldorf and Ayanna Bell of Waldorf were named to the spring 2020honors list at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Va.
Alumni association awards scholarships
The Pomonkey High School Alumni Association has announced the recipients of its 2020 Continuing Education Scholarships. Each recipient, the descendant of a former Pomonkey High School student and/or active association member, will receive a $500 scholarship toward their college tuition and expenses. The recipients for 2020 are:
• Olivia Johnson, descendant of Juanita (Roy) Johnson, who will be attending the University of Chicago.
• Cameran Thompson, descendant of Paul Thompson (or Liz) who will be attending Stevenson University in Ownings Mills.
Brown makes Assumption dean’s list
Malik Brown of Waldorf, member of the Class of 2020, has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Assumption College in Worcester, Mass.
La Plata student makes dean’s list
Alexander Blake of La Plata was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Devito earns bachelor’s degree
Daniel Devito of Port Tobacco recently earned a bachelor of arts degree in digital design and media art from Wilkes University in Wikes-Barre, Pa. The university held a virtual degree conferral ceremony on May 16. An in-person graudation ceremony is planned for Sept. 12.