Prebble named to Limestone honor roll

Darren Prebble of Pomfret was named to the spring 2019 honor roll lat Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C.

CSM announces summer semester dean’s list

The College of Southern Maryland released the dean’s list for the summer 2019 session. The following Charles County students were named to the dean’s list:

Accokeek

Jasmine Jasmine

Bryans Road

Hannah Jinks

Charlotte Hall

Haley Farrell

Ashley Latham

Melissa Shipman

Remington Smith

Hughesville

Katelyn Miller

La Plata

Helen Clevenger

Ashley Ellison

Abigail Gough

Mackenzie Higdon

Victoria Kayes

Katelyn Kluh

Josefina Moss

Newburg

Amy Dorough

Pomfret

Ki-Ya Rodriguez

Port Tobacco

Clay Collins

Tina Thomson

Waldorf

Brian Clontz

Llana Coloma

Jesse Cunningham

Arielle Davis

Kimberly Duncan

Amanda Escobar

Raion Vincent Fet

Raul Vicente Fet

Fabian Gonzalez

Tilaxmi Kafle

Hari Nathan

Jacob Palmisano

Samantha Sealey

Rigel Kaye Siaotong

Tori Slappy

Welcome

Kailey Conyers

Samantha Reed

White Plains

Molly Morris