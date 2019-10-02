Prebble named to Limestone honor roll
Darren Prebble of Pomfret was named to the spring 2019 honor roll lat Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C.
CSM announces summer semester dean’s list
The College of Southern Maryland released the dean’s list for the summer 2019 session. The following Charles County students were named to the dean’s list:
Accokeek
Jasmine Jasmine
Bryans Road
Hannah Jinks
Charlotte Hall
Haley Farrell
Ashley Latham
Melissa Shipman
Remington Smith
Hughesville
Katelyn Miller
La Plata
Helen Clevenger
Ashley Ellison
Abigail Gough
Mackenzie Higdon
Victoria Kayes
Katelyn Kluh
Josefina Moss
Newburg
Amy Dorough
Pomfret
Ki-Ya Rodriguez
Port Tobacco
Clay Collins
Tina Thomson
Waldorf
Brian Clontz
Llana Coloma
Jesse Cunningham
Arielle Davis
Kimberly Duncan
Amanda Escobar
Raion Vincent Fet
Raul Vicente Fet
Fabian Gonzalez
Tilaxmi Kafle
Hari Nathan
Jacob Palmisano
Samantha Sealey
Rigel Kaye Siaotong
Tori Slappy
Welcome
Kailey Conyers
Samantha Reed
White Plains
Molly Morris