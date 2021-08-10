As an avid reader, I am always impressed by writers that are able to ‘tell’ the story in a manner that helps you visualize the narrative being told, no matter the time in history. In other words, making you feel as a reader that you are in the moment.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
No, I’m an attorney by trade, however I would love to continue writing, no matter what I do in the future.
What kind of writing process do you use?
When I begin a project I simply try to write something, even if it is only a paragraph a day.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
Peniel E. Joseph, Carol Anderson and David W. Blight are three historians that have the previously mentioned ‘story-telling ability.’
What are you working on now?
I’m thinking of doing a book on the history of the African American population in Charles County.
Please include a brief description of your book.
This series of essays address the ongoing debate centered on how patriotism is defined and who is a patriot. True patriotism is much broader than how it is described in American society. There is a spirit of opposition within the nation’s history that has ever been credited for being the primary source of developing American democracy.
Please include an excerpt from the book that you feel is compelling for local readers.
“The fundamental criteria that I am relying on to define patriotism is based on the act of resistance itself and whether the results of that act have made this Republican form of governance more democratic. In America, the footprint of our form of democracy is exemplified in the United States Constitution. A true patriot is, therefore, someone who has expanded the reach of the Constitution by making it relevant for every member of society.”