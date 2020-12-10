Commissioners hear update on Waldorf urban redevelopment corridor

Charles County commissioners heard updates Tuesday from the department of planning and growth management on the Waldorf urban redevelopment corridor, a vision adopted in 2010 with the intention of transforming the Route 925 and Old Washington Road corridor into a walkable downtown.
Jim Campbell, planning director for the department, guided commissioners through the history of the project, aimed at creating a high-density, mixed-use area for people to "live, work, shop and play." Infrastructure and phase 1 and 2 developments were completed in 2013, including improvements for the road, streetscape, water, sewer and stormwater.
"It gave us a little bit more of a boots on the ground idea of what we needed to do," Campbell said. In 2014, past commissioners adopted transitional zoning provisions to respond to concerns from property owners in the area, including building height, floor area, building frontage and parking requirements.
"Relaxed design standards allowed more flexibility attempt to push through some of the development," Campbell said. Even with adoptions, development activity is still slow to fit the vision six years later, much to concern of the property owners.
Some property owners voiced concerns over the difficulty in meeting the zoning requirements, however others supported the mixed-use development. The county has seen interest from affordable housing developers; however, the process is difficult to achieve due to ongoing school allocations, and transit is unlikely in the short term.
The area was toured in March by county staff and property owners, the latter of whom issued concerns regarding the future of the areas within the development plan.
"Some of the common themes were zoning was too restrictive to prospective buyers and tenants had a lack of knowledge of what is and isn't allowed," Campbell said. Other issues were many existing uses being non-conforming and many vacant properties lost non-conforming status after being vacant for more than one year.
Future opportunities for the redevelopment outlined by Campbell included the necessary revisions to the school allocation policy, infrastructure investment and assistance from the Maryland department of planning. Campbell said the department plans to provide more outreach and education to business owners and realtors on the current zoning and redevelopment efforts in the immediate future.
"We want to try to fill that revised zoning while still preserving the 2010 plan," Campbell said. "Public investment includes infrastructure, road and street-scape improvements. We have been working to make sure we have the adequate capabilities."
Other implementation plans included long-term amenities, such as parks and entertainment venues to catalyze the development. John Stevens, chief of capital projects, said that the future projects could not be carried out until sewer management issues were taken care of, the cause of flooding in the area during heavy rainfall.
"We need to accrue property to realize the street-scape envisioned in the plan," Stevens said.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said the board wanted to make sure the county had all the resources necessary to implement the infrastructure side of the redevelopment corridor.
"From recent conversations, I have heard the stormwater issue has been a major challenge moving forward," Collins said. "Many of the property owners are concerned, they really want to be able to fully take advantage of their property, I know of some that are very interested in this conversation."
Collins said he believed it would be ideal to hold a follow up meeting about the redevelopment at the commissioner's first meeting in January.