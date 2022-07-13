Adequate facilities and school seats were concerns raised by the Charles County commissioners during a recent briefing on a 53-acre annexation effort by the town of La Plata.
County commissioners were joined by representatives from the town during a presentation on the Hawthorne Yards annexation petition, which is scheduled for a public hearing in La Plata on July 18.
The future Hawthorne Yards is a 53.2-acre plot of land south of Hawthorne Road and east of Quailwood Parkway, adjacent to the Western town boundary.
The project features 200 residential units and a commercial element facing Hawthorne Road as a Neighborhood Commercial Mixed-Use Zone.
Residents will be able to access the future site via entrances at Quailwood Parkway and Hawthorne Road.
According to Stephen H. Scott, attorney for applicant Hawthorne Development LLC, the development’s conceptual plan complied with the regulations put out by La Plata in the mixed-use zone.
However, Commissioners Amanda M. Stewart (D) and Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) raised questions about potential issues related to school seats.
Stewart said the town and the county cannot work in “silos” when it comes to adding residential lots, which could add a potential strain on school seats.
Bowling agreed.
“I think Commissioner Stewart hit the nail on the head when she said we can’t work in silos because I think what the town does impacts the county overall,” Bowling told Southern Maryland News.
While commissioners have no control over La Plata’s decision to annex the property from the county, commissioners were offered an opportunity to send in a letter with their concerns to be added to the public record ahead of Monday’s public hearing.
Commissioners gave their consensus for a letter to be sent.
La Plata Mayor Jeannine James told commissioners the town issues school seats in a “collaborative manor” with the county and said she expected the record to be held open for another 30 days.
The potential Hawthorne Yards site sits adjacent to the future site of the HUB at La Plata, which received an overwhelmingly negative response from residents at a public hearing on May 24.
Collins: COVID-19 'still exists'
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) warned residents that COVID-19 was still a concern in the community after it was announced on Monday that he had tested positive the day before.
“We must not lose sight that COVID-19 is still in existence in our community,” Collins said at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting.
The U.S. Centers for Disease and Control Prevention listed Charles COunty's COVID-19 community level at low as of Wednesday. St. Mary's was also listed as low, and Calvert was listed as medium.
Collins chaired Tuesday’s meeting remotely and his symptoms were regarded as mild.
According to a statement released by Charles County Government, Collins will appear virtually at meetings for the rest of the week, and will wear a mask in public if released from isolation through at least July 20.