The following tips comes from the 316th medical group out of Joint Base Andrews:
Q: How should I wear my mask?
A: Your mask should cover from the middle of your nose to underneath your chin, with no gaps.
Q: After an exposure to a person with a positive COVID-19 test, why do I have to continue my 14-day quarantine if I received a negative test result?
A: A negative COVID-19 test only indicates that you were negative at that moment. It could take 14 days to become sick after being exposed to COVID-19, which is why everyone should complete a 14 day quarantined after exposure.
Q: Is a negative test necessary to return to work after testing positive for COVID-19?
A: No, the COVID-19 test does not determine whether someone is infectious. Per the CDC guidelines, COVID-19 is no longer infectious 10 days after symptom onset, after the resolution of fever, and there is an improvement in symptoms.