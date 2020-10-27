316th Medical Wing tips
The following tips comes from the 316th medical group out of Joint Base Andrews:

Q: How should I wear my mask?

A: Your mask should cover from the middle of your nose to underneath your chin, with no gaps.

Q: After an exposure to a person with a positive COVID-19 test, why do I have to continue my 14-day quarantine if I received a negative test result?

A: A negative COVID-19 test only indicates that you were negative at that moment. It could take 14 days to become sick after being exposed to COVID-19, which is why everyone should complete a 14 day quarantined after exposure.

Q: Is a negative test necessary to return to work after testing positive for COVID-19?

A: No, the COVID-19 test does not determine whether someone is infectious. Per the CDC guidelines, COVID-19 is no longer infectious 10 days after symptom onset, after the resolution of fever, and there is an improvement in symptoms.