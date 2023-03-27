School to stage 'Music Man'
Leonardtown High School will perform 'Music Man' 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31; and 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Tickets are $12, $8 for students and available at the door.
CSM staging 'Mr. Fox'
College of Southern Maryland will perform 'Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wood)' 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31; Saturday, April 1; and Friday, April 7; and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, and Saturday, April 8, at the La Plata campus. The story follows the vain attempts of three farmers to get rid of the fox who regularly steals food from their farms. Tickets are $15; $10 military with ID, seniors 65 and older and ages 17 and younger; $5 for CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID. One ticket per ID. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/theater-mr-fox-mar31.html.
Book signing planned
Aug Stone will sign copies of his new book “The Ballad of Buttery Cake Ass Tour” 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Bird City Records, 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. The book is Stone’s ode to obsessive record collecting and what it’s like to be in your first rock band. Call 240-349-2077 or go to www.birdcityrecords.com/.
Eyelids to play The Tavern
The Flippin’ Eyelids will perform 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 1, at The Tavern, 4874 St. Leonard Road in St. Leonard. The band is comprised of brothers Ray Guzzone, left, Eli Guzzone and Sam Guzzone. Go to www.flippineyelids.com.
Tornado discussion planned
A conversation on the 1926 La Plata tornado will be held 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the La Plata library. Discuss and share photographs and news clippings with local historians Anthony Puzzilla and Steuart Bowling. Stories and recollections will be recorded and photos will be scanned and may even show up in their upcoming book.
Egg hunt canceled
The Friends of Smallwood State Park has cancelled its annual Easter Egg Hunt, which was to be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8, at 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
FOL book sale set
Friends of the Library will hold its annual spring book sale noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 (members day); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 (bad day), at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Potential members may sign up at the door. Email folstmalib.wildapricot.org.
Pro wrestling returns
Maryland Championship Wrestling will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood. Go to www.mcwprowrestling.com.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Leonardtown to celebrate Earth Day
Leonardtown businesses will celebrate Earth Week Sunday, April 16, through Sunday, April 23. There will be a social media Neighborhood Cleanup Challenge, free yoga and kayaking demos, magnet fishing, and Plein Air and Sound Bath events at the Leonardtown Wharf. Shepherd’s Old Field Market will also be giving away free tree saplings while supplies last. Go to www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/EarthDay.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. April 19, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Chopticon to stage 'Mean Girls'
Chopticon High School will perform "Mean Girls" 6 p.m. Friday, April 20; Saturday, April 21; and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 22. Go to https://chs.smcps.org/extracurricular/theatre.
Earth Day awards planned
St. Mary's Commission on the Environment will hold Earth Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Summerseat Farm, 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Vendors, exhibitors and the announcement of the Sustainability Award.
CSM to host STEAM festival
College of Southern Maryland will host an Art of Innovation STEAM Festival 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Velocity Center, 4465 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. Learning more about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics with activities, challenges, games and demonstrations. Registration is encouraged. Go to www.csmd.edu/AOI.
Hospice to host gala
Hospice of the Chesapeake will host its annual Caring for Life Gala Saturday, April 22, at Live! Hotel and Casino Maryland in Hanover. The black tie event will consist of an open bar, fine cuisine, silent and live auctions, live music and dancing. Sponsorships available. Call 443-837-1531.
Museum to host concert
Lulu’s Fate will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Soccer league forming
Upward Sports will begin a new six-week soccer league starting April 21. The league is for ages 4 to 14 and games will be played at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. Registration is $75. Email Melissa at upwardreallife@gmail.com.
Alumni scholarships available
The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association is accepting applications from Charles County public high school seniors for its scholarship program through June 9. The Association will award six $500 scholarships for the 2023 academic year for seniors who are planning to enroll in a HBCU, College of Southern Maryland, or accredited vocational/trade school. Former graduates of Charles County public high schools ages 18 to 25 years old, as well as Charles residents with a GED are also eligible. Go to www.belaltonalumnicdc.org/scholarship.html.
Choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewfor.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Choir rehearsing
Voices in Praise, a faith-based community choir, rehearses 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The choir is open to children in grades 6 to 12. A new choir for grades 4 and 5 has also started. Call 301-728-1748 or go to www.voicesinpraise.org.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
Scholarship applications accepted
CalvertHealth Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 academic scholarships through April 30. The foundation is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields. Applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum. Go to www.calverthealthfoundation.org/Scholarships.