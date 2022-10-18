Texas Roadhouse Lexington Park meat cutter Jeremias Lopez is at Level 6 of the restaurant’s Meat Hero program, an incentive-based program created in 2001 to recognize the daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse meat cutters.
Texas Roadhouse Lexington Park meat cutter Jeremias Lopez places a steak inside the display case at the Texas Roadhouse Lexington Park location.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Jeremias Lopez cut a variety of steaks from 35 pounds of beef, including one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye, on his way to winning the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge Oct. 4 in Delaware.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Texas Roadhouse Lexington Park meat cutter Jeremias Lopez holds the championship belt after winning the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge Oct. 4 in Harrington, Del.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Jeremias Lopez has been a meat cutter at the Texas Roadhouse location in Lexington Park for just the past 15 months, but he still managed to carve up the competition in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge earlier this month in Harrington, Del.
The Lexington Park resident earned a score of 240 to best the field of 10 on Oct. 4. The semifinals and final competition will be held in March when the winner will receive $25,000 and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.
“He was very surprised because he was not expecting it,” Texas Roadhouse Kitchen Manager Edgar Hernández said as he translated for Lopez. “He’s very excited because he’s never passed this round.”
“His yields are the best,” Zach Boucher, the kitchen manager at the Lexington Park Texas Roadhouse, said. “Nobody is even close. It’s his character and how hard he works. He’s honestly the best meat cutter in our market right now.”
Meat cutters received about 35 pounds of beef, including one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye, and were judged on quality, yield and speed. Cutters were required to slice 6- and 8-ounce medallions; 6-, 8-, 11- and 16-ounce sirloins; and 12-, 14- and 16-ounce ribeyes.
“I wasn’t very sure [I had done well] because there were a lot of good meat cutters,” Lopez said through Hernández. “So I didn’t know if they had cut well.”
“I was right next to him and I was really nervous, because you make a mistake on one single steak and that’s it,” Hernández said. “I was thinking, ‘Are those under weight?’ But they weren’t. He looked very calm and focused. He didn’t look nervous at all.”
Lopez was deemed the winner after yielding the most steaks with the highest quality cuts in the least amount of time.
“Some people finished before him but he was just taking his time,” Hernández said. “I told him, ‘You took a little longer this time,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I was making sure that every single steak was perfect.’”
The competition, which also included Andre Marquez from the La Plata Texas Roadhouse, was held at Centre Ice Arena to ensure all cutting was done at a frigid 38 degrees.
“It’s really an art,” Steve Loper, a Texas Roadhouse product coach, said in a news release. “We host this annual competition to celebrate our professional meat cutters. We love our people and our meat-cutting program is one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication.”
Lopez, who was born in Guatemala, spent nine months as a fry cook at Texas Roadhouse before becoming its meat cutter.
“He was always curious about it and what that person was doing in the freezer,” Hernández said. “He asked to be a meat cutter, went to training and he liked it.”
Through Hernández, Lopez said the secret to being a good cutter is “always being focused and not being distracted by other things and having a lot of integrity, and especially making sure the cuts are correct.”
Lopez spends up to eight hours a day in a 35-degree walk-in cooler cutting meat and is responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at the Texas Roadhouse in St. Mary’s County.
“He says that once you get familiar with the [cuts of] meat and what they look like, you’re fine,” Hernández said.
Lopez is also at Level 6 of the restaurant’s Meat Hero program, an incentive-based program created in 2001 to recognize the daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse meat cutters.