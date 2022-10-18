Jeremias Lopez has been a meat cutter at the Texas Roadhouse location in Lexington Park for just the past 15 months, but he still managed to carve up the competition in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge earlier this month in Harrington, Del.

The Lexington Park resident earned a score of 240 to best the field of 10 on Oct. 4. The semifinals and final competition will be held in March when the winner will receive $25,000 and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.

