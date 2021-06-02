Of course Austin Brelage was excited about performing in the upcoming Chesapeake Public Charter School Unbreakable Balance Opera Company’s “10 Branches,” but he was especially looking forward to one scene in particular.
“I’m the only one who gets to step in horse poop and have a melodramatic moment,” said Brelage, who plays the role of Benjamin in the upcoming performance. “Everybody’s going to laugh at me.”
Equine leavings aside, Erin Mallory’s third-grade class has been working on the opera, which is scheduled to be available online this week, since school started this year.
“Even during a year when schools are shut down and we have to go virtual and hybrid and all the crazy stuff during the pandemic, these kids showed perseverance. They showed determination to continue their education and work on a project that by all means no one expected to happen this year,” the teacher said as her students scurried around the classroom working with their respective groups. It’s worth it, she addd, “just to see what kids can accomplish in a crazy school year.”
The 22 students were divided into performers, writers, composers, set designers and carpenters, electricians, costume and make-up, and public relations.
An early May visit had students sprawled on the floor coloring sets, experimenting with lighting options, working on the theme song and fine tuning the 20-page script.
“Right now we’re trying to work on the notes for our theme song,” composer Casey Gibbs said of the song, which was written by the whole class and called “Treasure’s Really Awesome.”
“Actually it’s not that hard [putting words to music]. All you have to do is make a tune and then you make the words sound like the tune. The hardest part is coming up with the words to the music,” the student said.
Gibbs and writer Fiona Meisinger then sang the first verse of the song: “Treasure is really awesome / But what matters more is self-discipline / But now that we have some discipline / Our branches are growing stronger.”
“It wasn’t that hard because there was a theme to it,” Meisinger said, “so you can just write all about the theme because it’s a main idea. Then we write everything down.”
Mason Reisman is the production manager.
“I’m usually running around the classroom because I help everyone manage things,” he said. “Or if someone has trouble I can help them, and I can also help someone if they have a problem,” he said.
Joseph Norris and LeiLani Rankin are in charge of public relations.
“We have to make letters and emails like the one we made for [Southern Maryland Newspapers], and we also sent out emails to the radio stations,” Norris said. “I sit with [LeiLani] and we talk about what we’re going to write. Then we send it to our teacher and she sends it to the [media] companies.”
Lila Meisinger plays the role of Abigail, Sloane Harney portrays Caroline, Sawyer Hostetler takes the role of David and Lucy Calhoun is Eve in the production.
“I have a lot of lines and three scenes and my favorite ones are the first scene where I step in horse poop and the third scene I get to step in horse poop again,” Brelage said. “But I don’t have a melodramatic moment again because I learned self-discipline. I don’t know what it’s going to be [like] honestly, but I’m a bit nervous.”
Mallory found out from a colleague about the Kids Create Opera group, which was founded by Mary Ruth McGuinn and runs through the Kennedy Center.
Mallory, who has run the program in her class since 2015, said she likes that her kids “are learning so much content with reading and [English language arts] skills and writing, and at the same time they’re creating this project that’s very hands-on and gives them a physical thing at the end of the year where they can go, ‘Holy cow, I did that.’”
She also added that those students who might not necessarily like performing can join one of the several other groups and can work on certain skills such as math or writing at the same time.
For more information on the “10 Branches” opera, email Erin Mallory at eamallory@smcps.org or, for the link to the show, go to https://schools.smcps.org/cpcs/ starting on June 4.
