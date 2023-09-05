Two accessible Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating sailboats cruise on the Chesapeake Bay on July 18. The organization trains staff to use accessible technology and to properly interact with guests with developmental disabilities.
Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, a non-residential, nonprofit community-based human service agency created by and for people with disabilities in Southern Maryland, will host its second accessible and interactive outing for individuals living with disabilities in Southern Maryland to sail on the Chesapeake Bay.
SMCIL, believing that Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) has a mission that reflects SMCIL’s mission of empowering people living with disabilities, hosted its first sail in July and it was a great success, according to a release from the nonprofit. SMCIL accompanied eight Southern Marylanders living with disabilities and their caregivers for the adaptive sailing experience.
Everyone had a great time and got to participate in some way such as manning the rudder, jack the sails and working the lines. After such a fun and successful adventure with CRAB, SMCIL has decided to plan a second accessible sail date for Sept. 27 and is looking for new participants.
Space is limited and available to qualified participants — individuals living with disabilities in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties and their caregiver, if needed. A wait list will be maintained for last-minute cancellations or possible future sail date.
Participants will meet at SMCIL’s office in Mechanicsville at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, and be transported to CRAB’s Accessible Boating Center in Annapolis via SMCIL’s wheelchair accessible bus. Participants and SMCIL staff will participate in a 2-hour interactive sail aboard six of CRAB’s adapted Beneteau First 22A sailboats designed specifically for accessibility.
Participants with mobility impairments will board the boats using a transfer slide or Hoyer Lift and will be secured in race car bucket seats with four-point harness seatbelts. After enjoying our morning sail, participants will board SMCIL’s bus to have lunch at Quiet Waters park before traveling back to SMCIL’s office.
To learn more about this event, contact SMCIL’s IL/AT Specialist Stacy Tobin at 301-884-4498, ext. 2, or stobin@smcil.org. To learn more about or to support Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, visit www.smcil.org.