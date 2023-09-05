CRAB boats sail on the bay

Two accessible Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating sailboats cruise on the Chesapeake Bay on July 18. The organization trains staff to use accessible technology and to properly interact with guests with developmental disabilities.

 Photo by Cecelia Shilling

Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, a non-residential, nonprofit community-based human service agency created by and for people with disabilities in Southern Maryland, will host its second accessible and interactive outing for individuals living with disabilities in Southern Maryland to sail on the Chesapeake Bay.

SMCIL, believing that Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) has a mission that reflects SMCIL’s mission of empowering people living with disabilities, hosted its first sail in July and it was a great success, according to a release from the nonprofit. SMCIL accompanied eight Southern Marylanders living with disabilities and their caregivers for the adaptive sailing experience.


  