A dozen local drummers’ aspiring careers were injected with a boost when they received instruction from guest musician Matt Garstka during the SOMAR drum camp Saturday at The King’s Christian Academy in Callaway.
The camp was organized by Sheila Klotz, who founded SOMAR in 2015 to advance the art of drumming in the area.
“I want to give them as many insights as possible and hopefully inspire them to develop their discipline not only on the drums, but outside of that,” said the 31-year-old Garstka, who is moving to Nashville next year “for a change of culture.”
“Often the work that we do on an instrument or in developing a craft that discipline gives us knowledge to life, some sort of intrinsic truth," he said.
Garstka, who has been with the band Animals as Leaders for the last decade, quizzed the drummers, offered insights into playing and even banged out the group’s song Keppler.
“That guy can fly around the drums like nobody’s business,” said Mason Currey, who lives in California and is homeschooled. “His demonstration in the beginning was really cool when he talked about subdivisions. Definitely he will [make me a better drummer].”
Currey took up drumming three years ago at the behest of his father, who plays the trumpet, and his mother, who plays the flute.
“They just wanted me to get into any instrument and the first thing I tried was drums and I loved it and stayed with it,” he said. “It’s the feel about it. With an acoustic guitar you have that feeling with the strings, but you can play more on the drums because it has more sound than the guitar. And also I like hitting things.”
The drummers also received one-on-one time from Garstka, who also helped them fine-tune their instruments.
Gartska said he he saw raw talent from the campers, but added “there’s a great variety and a big spectrum of levels that we’re dealing with here which is one of the challenges it poses.”
When asked if he also saw promise from the drummers — who ranged in age from about 12 to 17 — he said, “Yes, there’s always potential with youth.”
One of those who attended the camp was Jonah Chaillou, who has been keeping beat since he was 8 years old.
“I was always into rhythm and I remember whenever we’d do these school pageants [with] singing I was never into it,” said the Great Mills High School sophomore. “I was never into music with pitch and all that, so I got into drums.”
Chaillou also said he liked the career benefits of drumming.
“There’s a very wide open world of possibilities,” he said. “There’s so many different paths you can go, and drumming is more about trying to explore all of that as you can.”
Garstka first took up drumming at the age of 8.
“I ventured into the drum side of my dad’s music store and I just intuitively started playing and got fascinated,” he said. “[My parents] were trying to get me to play other instruments but they didn’t click like the drums for me.”
He said he realized he had a knack for playing thanks to the belief his mentor Jo Sallins had in him.
“His belief in me made me think that it was possible and not just by happenstance, but by hard work that I could achieve it,” Garstka said. “He had faith in me, but he also said, ‘You’re gonna have to work for it, but you can do this if you want to,' and what else would you want to do?”
When asked for some career-defining moments, he paused.
“It all becomes a blur when you tour the world playing thousands of shows,” he said. “There are definitely highlights, though, but I’d have to make a Top-20 list. But I’m very grateful for all the opportunities I've had.”
Garstka said the band, which also includes Tosin Abasi and Javier Reyes, is working on its next record and will embark on a U.S. Tour beginning in March.
For moire information on SOMAR Drummers, go to www.somardrummers.org. For more on Animals as Leaders, go to https://animalsasleaders.org/.