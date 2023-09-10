In addition to the various arts and entertainment, music and food and beverages being offered at the Annmarie Garden Artsfest Art & Music Festival, face painters will be on hand to provide an added touch to the festivities.
Musical groups such as the all-female band “The Bootleggers” will be among the 40 performers who will provide entertainment to serve as a backdrop at the two-day Annmarie Garden & Sculpture Center’s Artsfest Art & Music Festival.
Rachael and Justine Reimer of Lusby browse through some jewelry at the 2021 Artsfest at Annmarie Sculpture Gardens & Arts Center in Dowell.
MICHAEL REID/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
Courtesy of Annmarie Gardens
This Saturday and Sunday at the Annmarie Garden & Sculpture Center’s 31st annual Artsfest Art & Music Festival guests will have the chance to listen to over 40 performers over the two-day event.
Courtesy Annmarie Gardens
Photo courtesy Annmarie Gardens
Children excitedly chase after giant bubbles made by the Bubble Fairy, right, at Artsfest in 2021 at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Dowell.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Hundreds of paintings and sculptures and various other artworks will be on display this Saturday and Sunday at the Artfest Art & Music Festival.
Courtesy of Annmarie Gardens
La Plata’s Sophia Joyce, 11, kicks an oversized ball toward her sister, Fiona, 8, at Artsfest in 2021 at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Dowell.
MICHAEL REID/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
Plenty of artwork will be displayed this weekend when the Annmarie Garden & Sculpture Center hosts its 31st annual Artsfest Art & Music Festival.
Both this Saturday and Sunday the Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons will host the 31st annual Artsfest Art & Music Festival when dozens of vendors and performers along with lots of activities for kids will once again be set against the backdrop of the spacious 30-acre sculpture garden.
Heading into her third year of coordinating the event this weekend, Helen Lindsey is both enthusiastic about its prospects and optimistic for a stellar turnout among participants and patrons to make for a memorable occasion for those who arrive for either day or both.
“This year we’re hosting over 180 artists and over 40 performers from as far south as Florida and as far north as Massachusetts,” Lindsey said. “I hope many people can join us in Solomons on Saturday and Sunday for our 31st annual Artsfest Art & Music Festival. Those who attend will enjoy a fabulous weekend of both the visual and performing arts, activities for kids, great food, wine, beer and so much more.”
Lindsey noted that the scenery of the Annmarie Sculpture Garden is usually one of its main appeals to visitors, but this weekend during the two days of what has developed into its signature event has countless things to offer guests who arrive for one day or both.
This year tickets covering both days at a cost of $15 per person are being offered for the first time for those interested in attending Saturday and Sunday.
“Set amidst the spectacular backdrop of the 30-acre sculpture garden, Artsfest is truly a unique arts experience,” Lindsey said. “Explore the excitement of the Tent Circle and the Arts Building, then wander the shady Wooded Path to find artists, performers and family activities like the Discovery Tent and Zany Zone nestled in the beautiful woods at Annmarie Garden.”
“Every year I look forward to this signature event,” Lindsey added. “Because it is a perfect example of our mission here at Annmarie — connecting people to art and nature. See it for yourself and don’t miss out on all the fun.”