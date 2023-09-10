Both this Saturday and Sunday the Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons will host the 31st annual Artsfest Art & Music Festival when dozens of vendors and performers along with lots of activities for kids will once again be set against the backdrop of the spacious 30-acre sculpture garden.

Heading into her third year of coordinating the event this weekend, Helen Lindsey is both enthusiastic about its prospects and optimistic for a stellar turnout among participants and patrons to make for a memorable occasion for those who arrive for either day or both.


  

