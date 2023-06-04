When Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center hosts its annual Mud Day this Saturday afternoon, June 10, onlookers will soon find various ways to take part in a muddy mayhem celebration corresponding with International Mud Day and can later take solace in knowing that a professional cleaning crew will be close at hand.

The International Mud Day dates back to 2009 when the World Forum for Early Childhood Education in Belfast, Ireland, first introduced the concept before watching its celebration spread to western Australia and Nepal. Mud Day at the Annmarie Gardens has much more recency, and local organizers are hoping it will help children enjoy the outdoors in a variety of ways.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews