Nestled inside their own section of the calvART Gallery in Prince Frederick, 120 Calvert public school students of all ages had the chance to have their artwork displayed on Saturday, and for many of them their smiles painted the best pictures of all.

Huntingtown High School art teacher Heather Smith coordinated the one-day event at the calvART Gallery for a third year and this time she had help hanging pictures from two senior students, Aidan Kyle and Doga Zeybek. Students and their parents filled the small section of the gallery for hours before crowds finally dissipated in the early afternoon.


