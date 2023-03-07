Huntingtown High School art teacher Heather Smith adjusts one of the matted pictures hanging on the wall of the designated area inside the Calvert Art Gallery that highlighted the works of Calvert public school students in grades K-12 on Saturday afternoon.
A watercolor painting titled "Ride The Current" by Huntingtown High School freshman Anna Bortchevsky hangs on the wall in the Calvert Art Gallery on Saturday afternoon when works by Calvert public school students K-12 was on display.
Staff photo by Ted Black
A painting titled "Night In The Everglades" by Huntingtown High School senior Emma Huth hangs in the Calvert Art Gallery last Saturday afternoon on a day when Calvert students' art work was displayed.
Staff photo by Ted Black
An acrylic work titled "Chill Kitty" by Patuxent High School senior Elizabeth Foster hangs in the Calvert Art Gallery.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Mt. Harmony Elementary student Olivia Messmore proudly displays her oil painting at the Calvert Art Gallery on Saturday afternoon.
Submitted photo by Heather Smith
Staff photo by Ted Black
A chalk painting titled "Jellyfish" by Mt. Harmony Elementary School student Emily Tillett hangs on the wall in the Calvert Art Gallery.
Nestled inside their own section of the calvART Gallery in Prince Frederick, 120 Calvert public school students of all ages had the chance to have their artwork displayed on Saturday, and for many of them their smiles painted the best pictures of all.
Huntingtown High School art teacher Heather Smith coordinated the one-day event at the calvART Gallery for a third year and this time she had help hanging pictures from two senior students, Aidan Kyle and Doga Zeybek. Students and their parents filled the small section of the gallery for hours before crowds finally dissipated in the early afternoon.
"I love to see the smiles on the faces of the kids and see their personalities really start to develop," said Smith, who initially held the event at the Calvert Marine Museum for 25 years beginning in 1993. "When the kids walk away from their parents, even the most shy ones, to stand next to their pictures hanging on the wall you can see that they are starting to come out of their shells a little bit."
Patuxent High School art teacher Lauren Rivers is in her third year at the school and 25th year of teaching art overall, and Saturday afternoon marked another milestone for her students. Rivers, who had earlier rebuffed pleas from her father to become an art teacher, graduated from the University of Maryland and later earned her master's degree at McDaniel College.
"It's really rewarding for me to see the smiles on the faces of these kids when they see their work displayed in an actual gallery," Rivers said. "A lot of the kids in my classes really just needed an outlet to show their work. I know a lot of them have talent, so when their work is on display in an actual gallery like this one it validates their efforts."
Jackie Williams, the art teacher at Mt. Harmony Elementary School, had 20 of her students contribute works to the exhibit on Saturday and noted that 15 of them attended the event at some point to see their works displayed. Williams herself a Calvert High School alumna, also admitted seeing how the various paintings helped transform each student.
"I love that this gallery gives them a chance to exhibit their work," said Williams, who later graduated from Towson University. "This year I had 20 kids contribute something for the exhibit and I saw most of them come in today to see their works displayed. It's very rewarding for me to see how much they enjoy being able to paint and have their work on display."
Smith recalled gaining an appreciation about art from her mother at an early age and still has an old copy of The Calvert Recorder in which she is pictured helping her mom hang pictures. On Saturday, after she and her two student assistants spent four hours hanging pictures and setting up other various pieces of art work in their designated area of the gallery, Smith beamed about the fruits of her labor.
"It's not really like work," Smith said of setting up the 120 pieces for display. "It's something that I really love doing. I was so glad that Aidan and Doga were able to help me out today. But once the kids and their parents started to arrive, it was really worthwhile seeing so many of the kids smile and talk about their works. It really doesn't seem like it's been over 30 years. I love teaching and I enjoy seeing that these works mean to the kids."
The calvART Gallery, which is home of the Arts Council of Calvert County, is open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. It is located at 110 Solomons Island Road at the intersection of routes 231 and 2/4 in Prince Frederick. For more information, go to www.calvertarts.org.