Scouting has meant a lot to Daniel Dickey over the years and he is hoping it will mean plenty to others as well after helping to put together the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum’s Scouts of America Showcase, an exhibit that runs through the end of the year.
The exhibition displays various portraits of Scouts through the decades as well as photographs capturing the accomplishments of current scouts.
“We are so grateful to be able to give back to the community of Scouts that have been so involved at the museum,” Ashley Spalding, the museum’s external communications manager, said. “[The museum] has hosted multiple Scout events from earning aviation merit badges to Court of Honor ceremonies allowing us a great insight into this wonderful organization. The museum hopes to continue to grow positive relations with the local Scouts and the surrounding community.”
The centerpiece of the exhibit is Dan Ropp’s painting “Salute to Naval Aviation,” which depicts a spectrum of youth Scout members looking toward the continuous high achievements of naval aviation through their Scouting experience. Accompanying the youth in the 2022 painting are various former Scouts, such as a pilot, an engineer, an enlisted aircraft handler and astronaut Neil Armstrong, who was also an Eagle Scout.
Dickey said the painting by Ropp, a U.S. Navy test pilot who is currently stationed in Japan, “is a tribute to all former scouts that eventually went through school, went through leadership training and communications.”
The exhibit also consists of Dickey’s personal collection of framed Norman Rockwell paintings, all of which are tributes to Scouting with titles such as “The Great Adventure,” “Tomorrow’s Leader,” “Scout Helpful” and “On My Honor.”
“I’ve had these prints for a long time,” he said, “and never showed them to anybody.”
Dickety’s favorite is “The Scoutmaster,” which shows a pensive troop leader watching a pot cook on an open fire while exhausted Scouts sleep in makeshift shelters.
“It’s an accurate depiction of Scouting in the 1950s,” said Dickey, who was a troop leader for 11 years. “At the end of the day he’s trying to figure out what he did and what the Scouts have done that day.”
There are also photographs Dickey — who is an assistant leader of Scout Troop No. 420 in Leonardtown — has taken of his troop while engaging in different activities such as canoeing and swimming.
A television also plays testimonials from a Cub Scout day camp held earlier this summer at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.
“I’m hoping what people can do is see where we’ve been and where we’re going,” said Dickey, a museum volunteer and exhibit co-organizer, “and that the youth we have of today is perfect to looking toward the future and contributing further toward naval aviation.”
Dickey said there are Scout troops throughout Southern Maryland, including seven in St. Mary’s County.
“There are a lot more distractions now than there used to be,” Dickey said. “We don’t have any problems bringing Scouts in, but we have to compete with a lot more things.”
Dickey was a flight test engineer for 35 years and a contractor for 11 more years before retiring in 2000.
“It’s amazing and so rewarding,” said Dickey, who was an Eagle Scout as well as a Silver Scout and is also a member of the Alpha Phi Omega scouting fraternity.
He related that he recently spoke to a father whose son he had in Scouting when the boy was about 10 years old. Now 19, he is in the U.S. Air Force and is working on some “super, super projects. It’s extremely good to see that progression.”
Dickey added that he hopes the exhibit draws attention to both the museum and as well as the Scouting movement.
“I’m trying to portray what Scouting is and how scouting can actually direct that student or youth into something that’s going to be productive,” he said. “One thing that really bothers me is you get a high school junior or senior and you ask them what they’re going to do after high school and they say, ‘I don’t know. I have no clue.’ Scouting provides an opportunity to sample any one of 156 merit badges, so at least they can determine what they may not want to do, and at the same time they might find something they’d like to do in their career.”
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews