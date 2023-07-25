Calvert County's animal shelter is hoping to cash in on the summer heat and clear out some of its older inventory through a multi-week pet adoption event. 

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is hosting “Sweating off the Shelter Pounds” through Aug. 12 to encourage guests to adopt animals who have been in the shelter for longer than 30 days, a press release announced on July 12. During the event, these animals will have adoption fees waived.


  