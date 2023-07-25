Francie Rose, office supervisor at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, pets Big Sis in the cat room on July 25. Big Sis has been in the shelter for about a month and a half and is described by caretakers as sweet and friendly.
Pit bull terrier mix Skye lays outside the kennels at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter on July 20. Skye has been at the shelter for more than five months and is sponsored by the Friends of Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter nonprofit.
Animal care attendant Lucy McKnight holds Turtle Kitty on July 25. The cat was nicknamed by shelter staff after they shaved his matted, "shell-like" coat, McKnight said.
Francie Rose, office supervisor at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, pets Big Sis in the cat room on July 25. Big Sis has been in the shelter for about a month and a half and is described by caretakers as sweet and friendly.
Snoop stands in a kennel at the shelter on July 20. Snoop was brought to the shelter from a home where he competed with another dog for food, leaving him with scars on his face.
Big Sis watches caretakers from her enclosure at the shelter on July 20. Big Sis is about 2 years old and has been in the shelter since June 16.
Calvert County's animal shelter is hoping to cash in on the summer heat and clear out some of its older inventory through a multi-week pet adoption event.
The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is hosting “Sweating off the Shelter Pounds” through Aug. 12 to encourage guests to adopt animals who have been in the shelter for longer than 30 days, a press release announced on July 12. During the event, these animals will have adoption fees waived.
Many dogs have been in the shelter for more than a month and staff members are eager to find homes for these long-term stay animals. One staff favorite, Skye, a 4-year-old mixed-breed pit bull terrier, has been in the shelter for more than five months.
“She was entered into the shelter through no fault of her own. Her family was no longer able to care for her for financial reasons,” said Office Supervisor Francie Rose. “It was obvious that they really really cared about her.”
Skye’s kennel is covered in flyers and colorful posters to encourage adoption and signal the dog's love of the beach, which caretakers discovered while on a hike at Maxwell Hall Park in Hughesville.
The Friends of the Linda L Kelley Animal Shelter nonprofit is sponsoring Skye and will help pay for its food and training, Amy Higgins, an animal care attendant, said.
The shelter has many cats available under this promotion as well. Two cats that can be adopted with no fees are Tux and Big Sis. Both are domestic short-hair that are friendly with people.
“[Tux] is very sweet,” Rose said. “He defends himself with other cats but comes up to people and rubs on you and is very calm when you interact with him.”
Big Sis was brought to the shelter after its owners couldn’t take the cat to their new home.
“At first she wasn't too sure about all the new people in this place, but she warmed up and showed us how loving and gentle she is,” Rose said.
Snoop and Naomi are also staff-favorite dogs available during the event. Though they may seem rowdy in their kennels at the shelter, both are sweet, lovable dogs, Higgins said.
Snoop, a pit bull terrier mix, has been in the shelter for almost two months and loves people, she said.
“He really is a lover,” Higgins said. “We took him to the beach and boardwalk and he did great seeing all the other dogs and was interested in saying ‘hi.’”
Found as a stray in mid-June, Naomi is a cane corso mix and has come out of its shell to caretakers.
“Naomi is really cool,” Higgins continued. “She is definitely super excitable and loves to run around and play with toys, and loves to sit right at your feet and right at your legs”
Staff at the shelter hopes to find families for these animals quickly because of the negative effects associated with long-term shelter stays. Since being brought to the shelter, Skye handles kennel life well and has been very resilient, Rose said. Many animals, however, can become agitated and stressed in crowded shelters.
“For dogs like Skye, the more she gets out and with our volunteers, we can see a side of her we don't get to see in the kennel,” Higgins said. “It was so cool to see her enjoy that and see them live life outside the shelter.”
When animals are taken out of shelters, their demeanors can change quickly and oftentimes for the better, Higgins said.
“Some of these dogs have to be on medications like trazodone, which is a sedative, just to help them live their daily lives,” she continued. “It’s really stressful for them. When people adopt them, we’ll send them home with some of that medication and the feedback we hear from these people is that they don’t even need to give it to them.”