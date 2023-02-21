Roughly 10 months after the original steeple at the First Lutheran Church in Huntingtown was erroneously removed by a contractor and subsequently discarded at a local dump, the Rev. Jim Kent and his 125 parishioners welcomed its replacement in a timely fashion a week before last Christmas.

Kent, who has been the pastor at First Lutheran Church since 2017, recalled that the original steeple, which had been perched atop the original church building beginning in 1971 and then relocated to the current building in 1997, was erroneously removed one year ago by a contractor who simply began working there by accident.


