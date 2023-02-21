The original steeple atop the First Lutheran Church’s original building and current building until being erroneously removed and discarded at a nearby dump one year ago. Roughly 10 months after it was removed, one week before Christmas the steeple was replaced atop the current building.
First Lutheran Church pastor James Kent stands in front of the church with the new steeple adorning the roof, one year after the original steeple was erroneously removed and subsequently discarded.
Workers lower a new steeple onto the roof of the First Lutheran Church last December, 10 months after the original steeple had been erroneously removed and discarded at a local dump.
A new steeple arrives at the First Lutheran Church in Huntingtown last fall, 10 months after the original steeple was erroneously removed and then discarded at a local dump.
Roughly 10 months after the original steeple at the First Lutheran Church in Huntingtown was erroneously removed by a contractor and subsequently discarded at a local dump, the Rev. Jim Kent and his 125 parishioners welcomed its replacement in a timely fashion a week before last Christmas.
Kent, who has been the pastor at First Lutheran Church since 2017, recalled that the original steeple, which had been perched atop the original church building beginning in 1971 and then relocated to the current building in 1997, was erroneously removed one year ago by a contractor who simply began working there by accident.
“We’re still not sure why that contractor chose our church or which church he was supposed to be working,” Kent said. “But, for some reason one Saturday morning he stopped here and climbed up on our roof and removed our steeple. The original steeple was wooden, so he basically sawed it in sections and took it to a dump to get rid of.”
In the 10 months between its removal and eventual replacement by a similar, 25-foot high fiberglass steeple with a cross stationed at its apex, Kent recalled that the church endured various delays, ranging from attaining the proper permits from the county to various interactions with the insurance company that invariably paid for most of the project, including extensive shingle replacement.
“Unfortunately, not only was the steeple removed but there was some damage to the roof,” Kent said. “Basically all the shingles had to be replaced. So, it wasn’t just a matter of replacing the steeple. It turned out to be quite an extensive and expensive project. Fortunately for us, the insurance covered most of it. But from start to finish it was quite an undertaking.”
After more than three decades as a fire marshal, parishioner Ray Nieves took over the role of project administrator at Kent’s request. Although accustomed to facing natural and man made disasters and constantly bracing himself for news of tragic events, Nieves recalled the moment that Kent informed him that the steeple had been removed from the church roof.
“In my line of work for 37 years, I had heard and seen almost everything,” Nieves said. “it was part of the job — you just had to be prepared for all sorts of things. But I don’t even know if shocked would be the right word to use when Pastor Kent told me the steeple had been removed. When I drove down there that morning, I still could not believe what I was seeing.”
After getting his first glimpse at the vacancy that once housed the steeple, Nieves quickly discovered the contractor who removed it had also done extensive damage to the church roof. In addition to replacing the steeple, Nieves discovered that the entire roof needed repair work and there would also be considerable paperwork involved with the project.
“When I finally got up on the roof I could see there was other damage that the contractor had done when he removed the steeple,” Nieves said. “There were a number of bolts holding the steeple in place, but instead of just removing them it was obviously that he banged them through the roof and into the church. So, not only was the roof damaged but some boards inside the church had to be replaced.”
While the roof work was being completed, Nieves undertook an extensive search to find a company that could provide a steeple that would ideally fit atop the church. To his surprise, despite the propensity of churches throughout the mid-Atlantic region, Nieves oddly discovered that steeple manufacturers are in short supply.
“Initially, when I began looking for a company that could replace our steeple I expected to find a company relatively close, maybe even an Amish company here or in Pennsylvania,” Nieves said. “I never expected that the closest one would be in Alabama. But most of them now, like we have, are made of fiberglass and designed to withstand the elements for a long time.”
After all of the roof repairs were completed and the steeple arrived at its new home, Nieves encountered another small problem.
“When they first delivered the new steeple, I noticed the base was flat and right away I knew we had another problem since the roof isn’t flat,” Nieves said. “But the contractor agreed to cut the base to the exact dimensions of the roof. He also had to measure and cut the holes in the base so that the bolts could be drilled into place.”
So, 10 months after the original steeple, which had stood the test of time for over half a century before being erroneously destroyed courtesy of human error, had been replaced with a new one, fittingly, one week before Christmas.
Nieves was able to put the finishing touches on the project when the wiring was restored to the steeple earlier this month.
“Had the guy that removed the steeple showed up on a Sunday instead of a Saturday he could have really been hurt,” Nieves said. “The steeple was wired and had a timer so that the lights inside of it would come on Sunday morning. So, there was no electricity running through it when he cut the steeple and took out the wiring. Had the timer been on, he could have been seriously injured.”