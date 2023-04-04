When Mattawoman Middle School student Alec Gallahan correctly spelled "valedictorian" to clinch the Charles County Spelling Bee last month, it marked a fitting end for the tournament champion since valedictorians ascend to the head of the class.

Thanks to his victory in the Charles County Spelling Bee, Gallahan advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee which will take place later this spring June 1-2 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at the National Harbor, according to a recent release from the Charles public school system. More than 200 spellers from around the country will be on hand for the National Spelling Bee. The semifinals will air on ION on June 1 at 8 p.m., with the finals set to broadcast on June 2 at 8 p.m.


TED BLACK