Eventual Charles County Spelling Bee champ Alec Gallahan thanks his family and coaches before the closing rounds of the competition. He then name checked the staff members from Mattawoman who attended the bee to cheer on he and his teammates.
The final four spellers in the Charles County Spelling Bee are Alec Gallahan, left, of Mattawoman Middle School, Angelo Milazzo of Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Selah Wolfe of Southern Maryland Christian Academy and Alex Dusterwald of Archbishop Neale School. Gallahan and Dusterwald faced one another in the final where Gallahan emerged as the champion.
The Queen Bees of Piccowaxen Middle School buzzed into the county spelling bee donning tiaras. Karis Pilkerton, left, Olivia Schmelzer, Janae Northington and Aubrey Vogel represented Piccowaxen at the Charles County Spelling Bee.
Staff members of Mattawoman Middle School celebrate the win of eighth grader Alec Gallahan, third from left. Team members Alexander Nguyen and Brent Travers, second and third from left, are also pictured. The team coach, Jodie Bell, is pictured on the far right.
Charles County Public Schools photo
Charles County Public Schools photo
Xavier Obannon, a Theodore G. Davis Middle School student, participates in the 2023 Charles County Spelling Bee, with teammate Alexandra Powell pictured behind him.
Charles County Public Schools photo
Charles County Public Schools photo
Myles Alexander, a student at General Smallwood Middle School, looks toward the judges to see if he correctly spelled a word during the Charles County Spelling Bee.
Charles County Public Schools photo
Kydel Tucker, a student at John Hanson Middle School, spells a word during a later round of the 2023 Charles County Spelling Bee.
Charles County Public Schools photo
When Mattawoman Middle School student Alec Gallahan correctly spelled "valedictorian" to clinch the Charles County Spelling Bee last month, it marked a fitting end for the tournament champion since valedictorians ascend to the head of the class.
Thanks to his victory in the Charles County Spelling Bee, Gallahan advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee which will take place later this spring June 1-2 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at the National Harbor, according to a recent release from the Charles public school system. More than 200 spellers from around the country will be on hand for the National Spelling Bee. The semifinals will air on ION on June 1 at 8 p.m., with the finals set to broadcast on June 2 at 8 p.m.
In order to advance to nationals, Gallahan had to emerge from a group of 40 contestants from across Charles County. The local students that competed for Charles County honors represent the best spellers in the county. They first had to compete at the school level, then take an online spelling exam before earning a chair at the in-person spelling bee.
Every Charles County public middle school had a team of two-to-four students advance to the local competition on March 9, as did a trio of private schools from the county. When the dust settled following all of the preliminary rounds, the final four spellers to compete in the final rounds were Gallahan, Angelo Milazzo and Selah Wolfe of Southern Maryland Christian Academy and Alex Dusterwald of Archbishop Neale.
While studying for the competition hones a student's spelling skills, it also benefits other aspects of their education.
"The competition encourages the exploration of words and lifelong curiosity, with a focus on helping students set goals and dedicate time to study and preparation," said John Tompkins, CCPS content specialist for middle school language arts. "Participation in the Bee program also provides an opportunity for students to gain experience in public speaking and displaying poise under pressure."
Inevitably, it was an Alec vs Alex final as the two eighth graders faced off in the final with Gallahan emerging victorious. Dusterwald and his Archbishop Neale teammates hardly walked away empty handed as they were named the Top Team in the Bee. That award is given to the team that earns the most points in the online test and for words spelled correctly in each round. Archbishop Neale School garnered 56 points to narrowly finish first as Mattawoman and Benjamin Stoddert middle schools tied for second with 54 points apiece.
Middle school participants from across the county included Xavier Obannon, Alexandra Powell, Mart Elam and Kayman Burwell from Theodore G. Davis Middle; Kyndel Tucker, Karaganne Burroughs, Aydin Jones and Ikari Joseph of John Hanson Middle; Makaya McCall, Amir Rushdan, Syriana Stitt and Isabella Wilburg of Matthew Henson Middle; Brent Travers, Alec Gallahan, Dennis Harrison and Alexander Nguyen of Mattawoman Middle; Olivia Schmelzer, Janae Northington, Karis Pilkerton and Aubrey Vogel of Piccowaxen Middle; Nu Quynh Vo Phan, Myles Alexander and Sanya Sitoula of Gen. Smallwood Middle; Jayden Hill, Rebecca Johnson, Jhourni Jones and Addison Kelly of Milton Somers Middle; Kaylee Paulk, Geneviev Macean-Heath, Aaron Nguyen and Camila Rivera Lemus from Benjamin Stoddert Middle; Teja Suri, Dylan Wilkerson, Alex Dusterwald and Joshua Vincent of Archbishop Neale School; Addison Huffer, Angelo Milazzo, Selah Wolfe and Kaylee Strickland from Southern Maryland Christian Academy; and Mikaela Schnaubert, Christiana Williams, Gregory Avila and Grace McCourt-Santos of St. Peter's School.