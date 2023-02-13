Charles public school staff enjoy coding playground

Charles County Public Schools staff members try to break out of the digital coding escape room at the inaugural Starkey Can Code event.

 Charles County Public Schools photo

The Charles public school system recently hosted the inaugural Starkey Can Code event to bring technology and STEM education awareness to staff at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Last month, the boardroom at the Starkey building transformed into a coding playground and learning center for staff members. They had an opportunity to stop by for a quick break from their normal workday to try their hand in beginner, intermediate and more advanced coding activities with stations including BeeBots, Angry Birds coding through Code.org and digital escape rooms. Staff members and event sponsors hosted various stations around the room.