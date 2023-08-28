The Charles County Youth Orchestra recently announced that four orchestra students — Esther Bonney, Scarlett de Leon, Haley Gruwell and Autumn-Sky Leroy — have all recently won music awards.

Leroy, a violinist, has won two awards: the 2023 Dreamers Instrument Access Program which awarded her a violin and she was also accepted into the Washington Musical Pathways program which provides free private lessons, mentoring by nationally recognized musicians, chamber music coaching and music theory classes.


  