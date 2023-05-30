This weekend when the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society presents another part of its “Serenade of Melodies” season by offering a collection of two dozen “Groovy 60s Melodies” at the St. Joseph Catholic Parish Center in Pomfret, the group will provide an ample array of songs that those in attendance can sign along to.

Nearly 30 years after a dedicated group of music enthusiasts from the three counties that comprise Southern Maryland decided to start a new community chorus, the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society has maintained an impact in the region by offering various themes for its shows. Current Artistic Director Leroy Pressley expects the two days of groovy melodies from the 1960s to keep listeners entertained for 90 minutes each day on June 3 and 4.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews