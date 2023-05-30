Members of the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society don their appropriate attire for this weekend’s “Groovy 60s Melodies” show the group will be performing this Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the St. Joseph Catholic Parish Center in Pomfret.
Photo by Therese Thiedeman
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will present a concert this weekend.
This weekend when the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society presents another part of its “Serenade of Melodies” season by offering a collection of two dozen “Groovy 60s Melodies” at the St. Joseph Catholic Parish Center in Pomfret, the group will provide an ample array of songs that those in attendance can sign along to.
Nearly 30 years after a dedicated group of music enthusiasts from the three counties that comprise Southern Maryland decided to start a new community chorus, the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society has maintained an impact in the region by offering various themes for its shows. Current Artistic Director Leroy Pressley expects the two days of groovy melodies from the 1960s to keep listeners entertained for 90 minutes each day on June 3 and 4.
“We wanted to end our season with a show that would allow the audience to enjoy the songs as much as our choir enjoys singing them,” said Pressley, a former elementary and high school music teacher in Charles County. “We have a number of great melodies picked out that people will enjoy singing along with, even if they don’t know all the lyrics. It should be a wonderful two days of music and I know the group is eager to perform them.”
Roughly 20 years ago Michael Santana took over the helm as director and remained on board in that capacity for 15 years. He is currently listed as director emeritus for his years of service. During his tenure as director the group collaborated with other local performers including the COSMIC Symphony Orchestra, the Schubert Singers, an Irish dance troupe and the Port Tobacco Players.
In previous years since Pressley took over as artistic director for the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society, the group has performed a Renaissance weekend, a “Glorious Concert” featuring many variations of “Glory to God” and ended one season with a tribute to the vast works of Rodgers and Hammerstein. This spring, however, Pressley wanted to take a lighter, livelier approach.
“I think there are a lot of melodies that we are going to perform this weekend that will allow people to sing along and to feel young again,” Pressley said, referring to songs by The Beatles, Sonny and Cher, the Tokens and several Motown artists that enjoyed immediate and lasting mainstream success. “The music of the 60s brought so much energy and provided so many lasting memories and we want to recreate that this weekend.”
Current Chesapeake Choral Arts Society President Carol Charnock joined the group two decades ago and has been its president for the past 15 years. Like Pressley, Charnock is eager for the two concerts to get under way this weekend in Pomfret, one Saturday evening and the other on Sunday afternoon, to mark a festive, fitting end of the season.
“When they asked me to join 20 years ago I was glad that there was a place where people could sing and enjoy the choir,” Charnock said. “Then when they asked me to be president I said sure. This choir really enjoys being able to participate in events like this one. There are a lot of really good melodies on the list, so it will make for a fun show.”