Helen Bailey has been studying Chesapeake Bay dolphins for the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Chesapeake Biological Laboratory for the last several years.
Much of the information she receives comes from individuals who have reported sightings on her DolphinWatch app.
Bailey and her staff decided to thank those volunteers by putting out a book titled “DolphinWatch – Dolphins of the Chesapeake Bay.”
“I was astounded by the reception we got [when we released the app] in 2017,” Bailey said of the volunteers, whose information helped her and her staff publish two papers. “It was fantastic. This work would not have been possible without our volunteers and we just wanted to thank them [with the book].”
The 24-page book, which is not a CBL fundraiser, was edited by Bailey, Jamie Testa, Lauren Rodriguez, Amber Fandel, Kirsten Silva and Benjamin Colbert.
“I’m excited for the folks who are a part of this book and who are able to see their work come to life,” Rodriguez said. “I think this is just one of the best ways we can give them something tangible and represents all the work that they’ve done.”
The 9- by 7-inch book contains 63 photos, culled from thousands of images sent in by DolphinWatch contributors. Some of the photos show Bailey and her colleagues monitoring dolphin activity.
The cover photo shows a first-person point of view of two dolphins swimming past the front of a kayak.
“Right when I saw it I knew” it would be the cover, Rodriguez, a graduate research assistant and social media coordinator, said of the image. “It’s very natural.”
Bailey and her colleagues began the dolphin book in May and it was published Oct. 21.
Though there have been documented occurrences of dolphins in the Chesapeake Bay since at least the 1800s, Testa said not everyone is aware there are cetaceans in our area waterways.
“A seasoned waterman would tend to notice” that they’re here, said Testa, who is the DolphinWatch project coordinator. “But a lot of people say, ‘I’ve lived on this waterway for 25, 30 years and I’ve never seen dolphins here.’”
Bailey said she thought dolphins were just an occasional visitor to the bay, but while using underwater microphones on the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory pier in Solomons, “We realized that we were frequently detecting bottlenose dolphin calls, so we were excited to learn when and where these dolphins occur in the bay.”
The DolphinWatch app was launched in 2017 and Bailey said 7,500 users have provided almost 10,000 reports of sightings in Maryland and Virginia waters.
“They’ve been far more widespread than we imagined,” she said.
Dolphins — mostly bottlenose — have been spotted in the Patuxent River near the Route 231 bridge in Benedict, up the Potomac as far north as Swan Point and all the way up to Baltimore, most likely chasing down prey such as spot, menhaden and croaker.
“Certainly dolphins are a part of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem and they move freely throughout it,” Bailey said.
While the app has provided plenty of data particular to dolphins, Rodriguez is gathering information on all types of Chesapeake Bay species with regular DNA testing.
“We’re using the water to tell us what’s been here, kind of like environmental forensics,” she said.
The water samples will provide genetic data on a species’ hair, cells and scales to determine which species are frequenting which locations.
For example, testing at Kiptopeke, a man-made reef consisting on concrete ships in Cape Charles, Va., determined presence of a variety of species, including sharks. But Rodriguez was surprised to see evidence of an ocean sunfish.
She tests nine sites each month — including Solomons, Broomes Island and on the Virginia side of the Potomac across from Point Lookout — to see what is swimming where.
“It’s more of a ‘What can we find and what aren’t we finding?’” she said of the new technology, which can also detect the arrival of an invasive species. “So far it seems we’re getting a nice snapshot [of life in the bay], so we can start putting pieces together about what’s going on and why.”
The book has been distributed to each of the middle schools in Calvert County.
“I’ve been interested in dolphins for a really long time and it never occurred to me that we’d find a population of dolphins in somewhere as populated as the Chesapeake Bay that people hadn’t studied before,” Bailey said. “So I think to be able to share what we’ve found to help us learn about them has been exciting.”
The hardcover version of the book retails for $26.99 while the softcover is $16.99.
For more information or to order a copy, go to www.prestophoto.com, or to make a donation to the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, go to www.umces.edu/giving.
