On her nightly walks with her family along FDR Boulevard, Melissa Towles started noticing changes, and they weren’t good ones.
“[The county] had just opened it up to Chancellor’s Run [Road] and once they did, we noticed a lot more traffic and with that comes a lot more people and a lot more litter,” said Towles, who lives in California. “It was just one of the first things I started to notice.”
If that wasn’t enough, she also noticed that a big box store was “doing some major trash dumping behind their store. It just got to a point where I got really tired of feeling I couldn’t do anything about it.”
And so she did do something about it in February when she started Clean It Up SOMD and scheduled a trash pickup along Miramar Way.
“I said, ‘OK, I’m going to put the [web] page together and just see who shows up,’” said Towles, who is in graduate school at University of Maryland Global Campus studying environmental management.
The event drew about 20 volunteers who collected “truckloads and truckloads” of trash, she said.
The organization has since held several events, including at Greenwell State Park, Point Lookout State Park, which also included the Southern Maryland Dive Team that collected underwater trash, and along Three Notch Trail.
“We needed a trash cleanup, we really did,” said Greenwell Foundation Executive Director Jolanda Campbell, who added the group did a “fabulous job” during its April cleanup at the site.
“There tends not to be a focus in rural areas but I think it’s needed,” Campbell said.
There will be another event Sunday, Oct. 24, at Miramar Way near Walmart in California.
“It’s not like you pick it up and it just goes away,” Towles said. “It’s recurring.”
Collected trash is brought to local convenience centers. She said recycling the trash is difficult because “it has to be in a certain condition before it can be recycled.”
The events have recovered fishing line, balloons, a swim mask, discarded crab trap and endless piles of cans, glass and plastic bottles.
“I think some people are [leaving their trash] intentionally, but I think the majority are not,” she said. “And I don’t think there’s a lot of enforcement behind it so it’s kind of a, ‘Who cares if I don’t [throw it away?]’”
And those items aren’t going away any time soon. According to www.sciencelearn.com, it takes a long time for tin cans (50-100 years), aluminum cans (80-100 years), glass bottles (1,000,000 years) and styrofoam cups and plastic bags (500 years-forever) to biodegrade.
According to www.visualcapitalist.com, 52 billion disposable face masks were produced in 2020 with 1.6 billion ending up in the world’s oceans, which equates to about 5,500 tons of plastic.
Scientists estimate that by 2025 there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish.
So far, Clean It Up SOMD has a database of 60 volunteers who have collected 75 bags of trash and logged 435 hours.
“People are just happy that someone’s doing it,” Towles said. “They’ve never really seen anything like this before and I think that people are happy an opportunity to get out there and first of all bring attention to the problem.”
Towles said she’s just trying to make St. Mary’s County a cleaner, better place.
“We have all this trash out there and ultimately it all comes back to us,” she said. “I’m hoping they see there’s something we have to do. We can’t wait around for somebody else to do it. As long as you’re pointing fingers and thinking it’s somebody else’s responsibility, then nothing is getting done so you could be that person.”
So far she has not ventured into Calvert or Charles counties, and is certainly not opposed to anyone else doing so on their own.
“Some people might think, ‘I don’t want to take your thing and do what you’re doing and copy you,’ but [I’d tell them] ‘yeah, please do. Go for it,’” she said.
She added that in the case of litter, less is much better.
“I know that people just don’t understand and don’t know,” she said. “I know we’re getting there so I don’t want people to feel uncomfortable. I try to not be too cringy about it but I hope that by seeing what I’m doing they can note that there’s a way to make a change.”
For more information on Clean It Up SOMD, go to www.cleanitupsomd.wordpress.com or its Instagram page at @cleanitupSOMD, or to donate supplies, see the group’s wish list on amazon.com.
