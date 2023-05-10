Local artist Marilyn Cooper proudly holds what she has dubbed her favorite painting, "Snowy Day," which is among the dozen items she and her granddaughter Iyanna Cooper have hanging on the walls of the Fairview branch of the Calvert Library through July.
Local artist Marilyn Cooper holds one of her favorite paintings, "Red Sky Storm," which hangs on the walls of the Fairview branch of the Calvert Library in Owings where Cooper also works five nights each week.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
A painting titled "Simple Time" by local artist Marilyn Cooper hangs on the wall of the Fairview Branch of the Calvert Library.
Staff photo by Ted Black
A painting titled "Blue Rose" by artist Marilyn Cooper hangs on the wall of the Fairview Branch of the Calvert Library in Owings.
Staff photo by Ted Black
A pair of Marilyn Cooper's paintings titled "Snowy Day," top, and "Main Street" hang on the walls of the Fairview Branch of the Calvert Library in Owings.
Inside the quaint, almost cozy confines of the main room of the Fairview branch of the Calvert Library in Owings, more than a dozen paintings by local artist Marilyn Cooper line the walls and virtually graze the ceiling, serving as a reminder that dreams are little more than a canvas and paint brush away.
Cooper, 69, along with her granddaughter, Iyanna Cooper, 21, have more than a dozen paintings on display at the library through July. When her three-month time allotment expires, Marilyn Cooper is hardly contemplating simply filing away her paintings in a garage or storage unit. Some of them, along with others she has yet to unveil publicly, will be earmarked for higher regards.
"I really enjoy doing abstract paintings," said Cooper, who also works five nights each cleaning the library for two hours after closing time. "It gives you a chance to be really creative with the brush and paint. As long as I have a canvas, I know that I can paint anytime. But it used to be something that I would only do in October. Now, I feel like I can do it anytime as long as I have a canvas."
Cooper's and her granddaughter's paintings are not only on display gracing the walls of the library, they are also for sale for modest prices ranging from $125 to $200. But Cooper is not ultimately motivated by selling her paintings, although she admitted that those occasions are rewarding in more ways than simply financially.
"I really enjoy when people just stop and look at my work and smile," said Cooper, who began bringing her kids to the library over 40 years ago. "That brings a smile to my face, knowing they appreciate the work that I've done. I've had people tell me that some of my art could sell for $1,000, but I would rather sell something to someone who can afford to take it home and share my work with their families."
Fairview Branch Manager Lisa Tessa enjoys seeing Cooper's works on display and interacting with the artist after closing hours. Tessa, who has worked at the library for nearly 25 years and has expressed an interest in dabbling in painting on occasion as a hobby, noted that Cooper's paintings bring a certain brightness to the building.
"I am always very pleased with the responses that people have for her paintings," Tessa said. "I had always liked painting landscapes and doing oils and pastels, but only as a hobby. I really enjoy seeing [Cooper's] paintings hanging on our walls here. It's amazing to think that she's not just a co-worker, she's also a very talented artist."
Cooper still has two long-term goals that she is hoping to accomplish someday, one of which involves her painting and the other a childhood dream. She admits that some day she would like to sell at least one of her works at Christie's Fine Art Gallery in Manhattan and she has always dreamt of opening a retirement home for veterans.
"One day I would like to head to New York and sell one of my works for $1 million at Christie's," Cooper said. "That would be amazing. I have some ideas for paintings that could go for thousands, maybe even a million. But since I was 6 years old, I have always wanted to open a home for veterans — something nice. I'm hoping that's one dream that I don't take with me."