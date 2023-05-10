Inside the quaint, almost cozy confines of the main room of the Fairview branch of the Calvert Library in Owings, more than a dozen paintings by local artist Marilyn Cooper line the walls and virtually graze the ceiling, serving as a reminder that dreams are little more than a canvas and paint brush away.

Cooper, 69, along with her granddaughter, Iyanna Cooper, 21, have more than a dozen paintings on display at the library through July. When her three-month time allotment expires, Marilyn Cooper is hardly contemplating simply filing away her paintings in a garage or storage unit. Some of them, along with others she has yet to unveil publicly, will be earmarked for higher regards.


