Eric Kareem observes some of the sheep in the livestock barns at the Calvert County Fairgrounds in Barstow in 2022. Agriculture-related events — along with all of the amusement rides, games, food and other fair-related fun — will be going on throughout this year’s Calvert County Fair.
Bella Thompson, 14, of Bushwood took this photo Thursday evening, Sept. 22, 2022, at the St. Mary’s County Fair in Leonardtown.
Photo by Bella Thompson
Joe Stebbing Jr. creates artistic magic with his chainsaw and a hunk of wood at the 2022 Calvert County Fair.
MARTY MADDEN/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
The midway at the Charles County Fair attracts thousands of brave riders every year.
MARTY MADDEN/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
MARTY MADDEN/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
Children ride a mini-coaster at the 2019 St. Mary’s County Fair.
FILE PHOTO
Lisa Barrett shows off her goat, Rose, to Charles County Fair attendees in 2022.
MARTY MADDEN/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
This Rhode Island red was judged the super grand champion of show last year among large fowl at the Calvert County Fair.
While summer is officially winding to a close and students of all ages have returned to school, the Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert fairs will all take place this month to remind area residents that there is still a modest reprieve from the daily grind each week.
The Charles County Fair, which officially got under way on Thursday, Sept. 14, will run through Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata. This year will mark the 99th Charles fair with the site open on Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. then on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Iron Forge Metal Works will perhaps be the biggest, newest attraction this time around.
“This year marks the 99th anniversary of the Charles County Fair and we have added a few things that the people are going to really enjoy,” Charles County Fair President Glenn Belmore said. “We have roughly 100 volunteers that work all four days of the fair, some of whom have been here as long as I have, and I’ve been here 40 years. It’s a great way to spend the afternoon or the evening and the forecast is for ideal weather, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.”
Then next week the St. Mary’s County Fair will commence on Thursday, Sept. 21, and run through Sunday, Sept. 24. Again, the hours are moderately limited on Thursday (4 to 10 p.m.), expand to full capacity on Friday and Saturday (9 a.m. to 10 p.m.) then curtailed again on Sunday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
Organized by the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, a nonprofit 501c3 organization, the St. Mary’s County Fair expects to attract 50,000 people during the four-day event.
“One thing that people are going to notice here is that everything has been painted,” St. Mary’s County Fair spokesman John Richards said. “Almost everything is painted to represent the colors of the Maryland state flag — black, white, yellow and red.”
Richards continued, “Initially the fair was held over at Camp Calvert on Breton Bay, but it’s been at the current fairgrounds in Leonardtown across from the schools for about 75 years now.”
In fact, at one time there were two parallel county fairs held in St. Mary’s County from 1949-1963 as Black residents of the county held their own fair sponsored by the Farmers and Homemakers Association. But in 1963 the two fairs combined into a single entity and it has remained that way for 60 years with the mission of improving agriculture, increasing awareness of the agricultural community in the area and educated the general population on agricultural and home arts skills.
Finally, at the end of the month the Calvert County Fair will run from Thursday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Calvert County Fairgrounds located on Route 231 in Barstow. Thursday gates open at 10 a.m. and the fair runs through 8 p.m., then on Friday and Saturday it lasts from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. then reverts to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Friday is considered the annual “Youth Day” with preschool children to those 18 years of age admitted free and there are reduced prices for the fair and carnival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when each ride costs only one ticket and 25 tickets can be purchased for $20. There will be rock painting and a demonstration by Black Belt Academy master Kyle Webber, along with other contests for kids of all ages.
“This year our ‘Youth Day’ will focus on kids of all ages who can purchase ride tickets for $1 each,” Calvert County Fair Entertainment Chairman Dean Holland said. “Hopefully all of the kids that are off from school that day will have the chance to come to the fair and take part in all of the activities that we have to offer, enjoy the rides and compete in the baseball throw and even the punt, pass and kick competition.”
Other notable activities throughout the Calvert County Fair later this month include displays and exhibits provided by the Calvert Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, a guest appearance from “Pinch,” the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs mascot, Bruce “Snake” Gabrielson, a chainsaw sculpture by Joseph Stebbing Jr. and the Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show. Youth Day attendees are also encouraged to bring a can of food and leave it at the entry gate to be distributed to area food banks.