While summer is officially winding to a close and students of all ages have returned to school, the Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert fairs will all take place this month to remind area residents that there is still a modest reprieve from the daily grind each week.

The Charles County Fair, which officially got under way on Thursday, Sept. 14, will run through Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata. This year will mark the 99th Charles fair with the site open on Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. then on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.


  

