Longtime friends and Calvert public school staff members Greg Reed and Ryan Crowley are creating a unique way to see Southern Maryland’s waters by opening a Cruisin’ Tiki location in Solomons.
Reed, Mill Creek Middle School STEM teacher, and Crowley, Patuxent Appeal Elementary School assistant principal, were inspired to open Cruisin’ Solomons after meeting a franchise owner in Pittsburg before a Steelers football game.
“We heard a guy talking about his boat, which was pretty nice, and we were just kind of joking around with him and said, ‘Man, how do you afford that,’” Reed said. “And he responded with Cruisin’ Tiki and how he got into the franchise.”
Since meeting at Mill Creek Middle in 2006, the pair have become close friends who frequently discussed opening a business together.
“When this came up and we found out that it's a franchise and just something that would be really cool for Solomon's Island, we just went with it,” Reed continued.
Cruisin’ Tiki is a party-boat touring company with franchises around the country. The octagon-shaped boats fit six guests and feature Bluetooth speakers and LED lights. Tiki boat captains take guests around the water as they listen to music, eat, drink or swim.
Cruisin’ Solomons opened on Memorial Day weekend and has had about 10 tours in the first three weeks. Partnering with Angler’s Seafood at Beacon Marina, guests are encouraged to bring drinks and pick up appetizers to bring onto the boat.
“I’m having a blast,” said Capt. Ryonne Taylor. “It's been a great experience. It's great to be able to provide something to not only the locals but to tourists who are visiting the area. It's a way to be able to experience the area in a different manner.”
Guests can book tickets for a public tour with Cruisin’ Solomons, or reserve the boat for a private tour for up to six people. Public tours leave on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. but still need to be booked in advance.
After their first summer, they hope to expand Cruisin’ Solomons to a second tiki boat.
“The dock master here and the captain already have a designated location for an additional boat for next year,” Crowley said. “They've kind of got it all worked out for us. It's all dependent on how the summer is going to work out.”