Longtime friends and Calvert public school staff members Greg Reed and Ryan Crowley are creating a unique way to see Southern Maryland’s waters by opening a Cruisin’ Tiki location in Solomons.

Reed, Mill Creek Middle School STEM teacher, and Crowley, Patuxent Appeal Elementary School assistant principal, were inspired to open Cruisin’ Solomons after meeting a franchise owner in Pittsburg before a Steelers football game.


  