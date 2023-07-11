Lusby resident and College of Southern Maryland alumnus David Hupp, Class of 2007, credits the lessons he learned at CSM for inspiring his impressive work ethic, drive to achieve and his commitment to his community.

For his many outstanding achievements and contributions to southern Maryland, The Quality Improvement Team leader for The John Hopkins Hospital, community first responder, and lifelong learner was recognized as CSM’s 2023 Distinguished Alumni during the college’s spring commencement ceremony.


  