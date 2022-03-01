Chef Anthony Jones Jr. has never liked working with chocolate, but one would never know that by the way he used the confectionary to win Food Network’s Chopped competition held Feb. 22.
The former Prince Frederick resident and Calvert Technology Academy graduate outlasted three other competitors to win the Chocolate Frenzy episode and garner the $10,000 first prize.
“I was happy, over the moon,” said Jones, who is currently an executive sous chef at Red Rooster Overtown in Miami, Fla. “I was hoping as much of my family was watching as possible so I could make them proud. I was happy that I just got to be myself and cook some amazing food on television.”
“I was screaming and wringing my hands,” said Alessia O’Dell, the CTA culinary program coordinator, who taught Jones from 2005-2007.
It’s unlikely chocolate would have have been Jones's first choice in a televised cooking competition.
“He hated chocolate when he was in school,” O’Dell said. “He didn’t like working with it; it’s not an ingredient he prefers. He made a Valentine’s Day dinner for a friend and everything was perfect and when he got to the chocolate dessert it was just not happening. It was not successful.”
Now in its 51st season, the show features four competitors each making appetizers, entrees and desserts with secret ingredients. A panel of three judges eliminates one competitor after each round.
“They had forms of chocolate you wouldn’t readily be prepared for,” Jones said. “I hadn’t competed in anything for a while, so it was fun to get back into that mindset.”
Chefs have 20 minutes for the first round and 30 minutes in each of the next two rounds.
“Literally once the timer starts the nervousness goes away because I’m doing something I love, so the passion is there,” he said.
In the appetizer round, the 32-year-old used duck breasts, chayote squash, chocolate truffles and chocolate candy bar milk and turned it into duck tataki with chutney, chayote and apple slaw.
“I had a pretty good plan in my head,” Jones said. “I knew how I wanted to tackle the duck breast, and that I would be able to cook it in time, so I wasn’t worried about that [round].”
“When I saw the first round was duck, I got excited because he’s excellent with duck,” O’Dell said. “But [I saw] a few little minor things like the tataki, he needed to pound that out a little bit more, so the first round I was scared to death.”
Jones decided to add molasses to his glaze for the duck, and a judge even questioned him about that decision.
“I don’t want it to be overly sweet,” he said during the show. “So oddly enough I added molasses because I feel molasses has enough natural bitterness to it.”
“When I saw him adding the molasses to the chocolate sauce I said, ‘That’s it, you got it, Tony. You know what you’re doing,’” O’Dell said.
Judge Amanda Freitag critiqued the dish it was served in because she couldn't "really get in there and grab the ingredients I want for the perfect bite.”
“I could eat that every day of my life and I’d be so happy,” said judge Claudia Sandoval.
For the entree portion, Jones took the rump roast, rainbow carrots, white chocolate deviled eggs and ruby chocolate and turned them into ruby chocolate Korean beef with a white chocolate soubise.
“I knew that rump roast was going to take a while to cook, so I knew I wanted to put it in small pieces and in the pan as fast as possible,” he said. “I tasted ruby red and white chocolate and it was really sweet, so I wanted to add some funkiness and some heat to it so I used Gotije. I used the ruby red to marinate [the meat] and the deviled egg to make an onion sauce.”
“Using the ruby red as a sauce makes so much sense,” judge Tiffani Faison said. “And the carrots in the sauce? It’s like having the most delicious Korean pot roast carrot I ever had.”
In the final round, Jones was given dark chocolate body paint, double dark chocolate cookies, Greek yogurt and rhubarb.
He ended up making madeleines with yogurt, shaved the cookies into the batter and made a chocolate mousse and yogurt mouse and turned them into a dark chocolate trifle.
“I wasn’t nervous too much,” he said, “because I knew that would be the easiest round.”
Jones's opponent was slowed down after he burned a cookie crumble, but Jones solidified the win thanks to a strong dish.
“I definitely wouldn’t have thought to create these madeleines, but the crispy edges are just phenomenal,” Sandoval said.
“This is the chocolate dessert I’ve been waiting for because it has lightness, it has richness and texture,” Freitag added. “It’s really a fantastic dessert.”
Faison then weighed in by saying, “Chef Anthony, I don’t like this,” during which Jones’ face fell. “I love this. I thought I wanted chocolate cake but it turns out I want a Greek yogurt madeleine with a cookie folded into it. I am going to take this to go.”
O’Dell knew right away she had a promising chef in her program some 15 years ago.
“He was cool and he’s always been very calm and collected,” she said. “That focus I saw on 'Chopped' was the same focus I saw during those three years. He pushes the limits.”
She particularly remembered a lamb chop dish he made for a mid-term exam.
“He prepared that dish and he prepared it to perfection,” said O’Dell, who said she is still a mentor to Jones and other former students.