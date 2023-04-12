Reporter Alf Rader, played by Bryan Bowen, begins to ask questions of receptionist Diane Brashears, played by Regan Hall, during a rehearsal of the upcoming improv show "Death and Taxes" at the Deale Elks Lodge #2528 on Saturday evening.
Actors and actress who are part of the Do Or Die Southern Maryland players prepare to rehearse for the upcoming improv production of "Death And Taxes" at the Deale Elks Lodge in Drum Point on Saturday.
Sid Curl, standing, and fellow actors who are part of the Do or Die Productions of Southern Maryland, begin rehearsing scenes from the group's upcoming improv play "Death and Taxes" at the Deale Elks Lodge #2528 on Saturday evening.
Local actress Regan Hall, playing Diane Brashears in the upcoming improv show "Death and Taxes" at the Deale Elks Lodge #2528, gets into character while rehearsing scenes of the interactive play set for this Saturday evening.
IRS Agent Penelope Pinscher (Bess Wilkins) speaks with Francis Tick (Eva Miller) about a pending audit of her "Frantic" perfume company during a rehearsal of "Death and Taxes" which will be performed this Saturday evening at the Deale Elks Lodge #2528.
Reporter Alf Rader, played by Bryan Bowen, begins to ask questions of receptionist Diane Brashears, played by Regan Hall, during a rehearsal of the upcoming improv show "Death and Taxes" at the Deale Elks Lodge #2528 on Saturday evening.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Actors and actress who are part of the Do Or Die Southern Maryland players prepare to rehearse for the upcoming improv production of "Death And Taxes" at the Deale Elks Lodge in Drum Point on Saturday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Sid Curl, standing, and fellow actors who are part of the Do or Die Productions of Southern Maryland, begin rehearsing scenes from the group's upcoming improv play "Death and Taxes" at the Deale Elks Lodge #2528 on Saturday evening.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Local actress Regan Hall, playing Diane Brashears in the upcoming improv show "Death and Taxes" at the Deale Elks Lodge #2528, gets into character while rehearsing scenes of the interactive play set for this Saturday evening.
Staff photo by Ted Black
IRS Agent Penelope Pinscher (Bess Wilkins) speaks with Francis Tick (Eva Miller) about a pending audit of her "Frantic" perfume company during a rehearsal of "Death and Taxes" which will be performed this Saturday evening at the Deale Elks Lodge #2528.
When the local improvisational players among the Do or Die Productions of Southern Maryland rehearsed their lines from scenes of the play "Death and Taxes" in the dining room and foyer of Eva Miller's home on Tuesday, they reminded themselves that the setting and venue this weekend will be far more expansive.
The group will be performing this Saturday evening at the Deale Elks Lodge #2528.
Written by C.J. Crowe, who oversees the parent company of the Do or Die Productions based in Glen Burnie, "Death and Taxes" promises to take audience members on a tangled web of intrigue. The murder mystery revolves around five primary characters, one of whom will be killed by one of the remaining four members and the audience gets to become very involved in the investigation.
Unlike most plays in which the scenes are scripted from beginning to end, the various rehearsals for "Death and Taxes" may essentially look nothing like the finished product on Saturday. The genuine improvisational aspect to the performance is destined to keep the 80 audience members involved in what transpires and each of the actors will have to remain on their toes throughout while on the floor encircled by the crowd.
"I acted in high school and my daughter performed in plays at Northern," said Eva Miller, who plays Francis Tick, owner of the "Frantic" perfume line who is facing an audit from the Internal Revenue Service. "When I began performing with the Twin Beach Players, my husband [Eugene Miller] described me as 'quirky' and I think that has actually helped."
Spearheading the IRS audit is Penelope Pinscher, played by Bess Wilkins, a Baltimore native who relocated to Calvert County over 30 years ago. Ironically, this is not the first time that Wilkins has performed in "Death and Taxes." Admittedly in her younger days, Wilkins played Diane Brashears, the youthful office receptionist with a morally questionable history.
"What I like the most about this group and this play is that is allows everyone to be so creative," said Wilkins, who has three children and seven grandchildren. "What you see during rehearsal is going to be so much different from what you see and hear on Saturday. But that's the best part about improv. It keeps everyone on their toes."
Wilkins played Diane Brashears 30 years ago, but the current role belongs to Regan Hall, a Huntingtown High School graduate whose grandfather, Sid Curl, plays John Smith, former director of the IRS turned customer relations supervisor. Hall admits the interactions amongst the actors and between the actors and the audience is dramatically different than any stage performance.
"One thing about doing improv is you never really know what the other characters are going to say," Hall said. "Things can get really interesting, both among the actors and when you interact with the audience. There are some points during the play when I will sit down at the table of some of audience members. But the whole time you have to stay in character."
Bryan Bowen, a Northern High School and McDaniel College graduate who majored in theater arts, plays newspaper reporter Alf Rader, whose past stories featured government whistle blowers willing to expose the unlawful tactics of agencies such as the IRS. Bowen also enjoys being able to interact with fellow actors and audience members while often improvising lines and staying in character.
"I love improv," said Bowen, whose first role with the group was as Italian mobster Fabrizio in "One of the Gang." "I really love the energy of the other cast members and the reactions of the audience. It's a lot more challenging than being part of a scripted play. You just never know what is going to happen next or how the audience is going to respond."
While this weekend's show is sold out, the group has other shows in the works for later in the year.