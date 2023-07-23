Calvert County resident Deanna Dove is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of her first album “Chesapeake” and working on original material for her new album, which is scheduled to be released next spring.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Calvert County resident Deanna Dove proudly holds a framed photo and compact disc commemorating the release of her first album “Chesapeake” which marks its 20th anniversary this year.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photoS by Ted Black
This year not only marks a pair of milestones in her career as a recording artist, but Calvert County resident Deanna Dove is celebrating the respective anniversaries of her first two albums while working on a third one set to be released sometime next spring.
Dove, a Calvert High School and University of Maryland graduate who works full-time in Washington, D.C., has been a fitness instructor since 1989 and also performs every other Thursday at City Sliders in North Beach. She is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her first album, “Chesapeake,” which featured eight original works and two cover songs released by Island Girl Records, and the 15th anniversary of her second album, “Peace, Love and Crabs.”
“I love just picking up my acoustic guitar and working on writing songs while I am playing,” said Dove, who also performs in a “Heart” tribute band named “Heartless.”
“There were so many artists that influenced me as a song writer, including ZZ Top, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, Bruce Springsteen and Heart and other classic groups from the 1970s that transitioned well into the 1980s,” she added.
Dove, who has a small studio in her home where she practices on both her acoustic and electric guitars, admits she is far more comfortable playing her original songs on her acoustic guitar for audiences at the familiar City Sliders. Although she performs there two Thursdays each month with her next appearance slated for Aug. 10, each performance tests her endurance.
“When I reached out to them about performing one night each week, originally I was going to sing from 5 to 8 p.m. every other Thursday,” Dove said. “But now it is from 6 to 9 p.m. and I never take a break. I play and sing for the entire three hours, which is probably about 35 songs. But I get very good feedback from the owner and also from the people that stay for the whole show.”
Like many lifelong Calvert County residents who grew up near Broomes Island, Dove also expressed a strong interest in spending time on the water and has written several original works celebrating her boating experiences. Although Dove rarely has time for such ventures anymore, she enjoys living and performing near the Chesapeake Bay and expects her next album to offer works with similar themes.
“I spend an hour a day practicing on my acoustic guitar and at least two hours each day working on new songs,” said Dove, who also occasionally performs at the nearby Rod ‘N’ Reel in Chesapeake Beach. “I have three different sound systems in my little room that I use for a studio, but I really feel more comfortable just picking up the acoustic guitar and playing songs and writing songs while I’m practicing. I feel blessed that I can experience performing for an audience, whether as a solo artist or with a cover band.”