This year not only marks a pair of milestones in her career as a recording artist, but Calvert County resident Deanna Dove is celebrating the respective anniversaries of her first two albums while working on a third one set to be released sometime next spring.

Dove, a Calvert High School and University of Maryland graduate who works full-time in Washington, D.C., has been a fitness instructor since 1989 and also performs every other Thursday at City Sliders in North Beach. She is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her first album, “Chesapeake,” which featured eight original works and two cover songs released by Island Girl Records, and the 15th anniversary of her second album, “Peace, Love and Crabs.”


  

