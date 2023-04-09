For nearly 200 years the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House has set on the St. Catherine plantation, which spans nearly 200 acres in Charles County. The Waldorf site, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places for nearly 50 years, is currently open for tours three days each week.

Every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday between now and late November the Dr. Mudd House offers visitors to grasp the historical significance of what happened on the evening of Friday, April 14, 1865. On that night during a rendition of the play “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by actor John Wilkes Booth, who leapt onto the stage below, breaking his left leg in the process, then climbed on his horse and sought refuge.


