Dunkirk teen finds love for fishing on the tournament trail

Reece Tremaglio selects a brightly colored jig, ties it to his line and then flips the bait into a dime-sized spot between two tree stumps a few inches from the tree-lined bank. He feels for a hit, but when none comes, he reels in and repeats the process. Over and over again.
But the largemouth bass he’s targeting on the Patuxent River are unproductive at this moment, so the 16-year-old Dunkirk resident fires up the engine on his bassboat and calls it a night.
After all, it’s a school night.
But the Maret High School sophomore — he plans to transfer this fall from the Washington, D.C., private school to The Calverton School in Huntingtown — is hoping he’ll get a lot more fish in the boat when he embarks on a summer-long tournament series in what he hopes are the first steps toward becoming a professional bass angler.
“I’m really not expecting to do much as far as tournament rankings or things like that. It’s just to gain exposure,” Tremaglio said. “I’m not hoping for too much because there are a lot of pros out there, so I need to just learn about the different bodies of water and how tournaments are set up.”
“Bass fishing is a highly competitive sport and like golf you don’t have a team that can bail you out, so it’s a sport that has its ups and downs,” said retired pro fisherman Stacey Craft. “What I’ve been mentoring him about is the mental toughness about not taking the highs too high and the lows too low, and just staying focused on his career goals.”
Tremaglio had his first taste of tournament action this past weekend during the one-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League stop on the Potomac River when he placed 78th with three fish weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
“I am actually pretty happy,” said Tremaglio, who caught the fish on a green pumpkin Venom Lures buzztail shad. “The biggest thing I learned was time management.”
“Yeah, absolutely [I think he did well] because the Potomac’s actually a little tough right now,” said Craft, who placed 68th in the tournament. “Even fishermen in the elite series have zero fish some days, so three fish is an accomplishment.”
He will be in action again this weekend when he competes on Alabama’s Lake Eufaula.
At one point, fishing couldn’t have been farther from Tremaglio’s mind, who said he once thought of the Patuxent as “a good tubing spot.”
But when he was introduced to fishing a few years back by Craft, Tremaglio was immediately taken with the sport.
“It’s challenging and I love challenges,” said Tremaglio, who failed to catch a single fish. “He lit the fuse for me.”
“He was a little rough around the edges,” said Craft, who is now retired from professional fishing but still fishes some tournaments. “I think he was more focused on casual fishing than targeting largemouth bass with bass equipment. But his passion results in him just being a very quick learner.”
Tremaglio said his love of fishing was also instilled in part by the coronavirus, which shut down his basketball schedule and pushed him outside.
“During COVID I learned how to fish because there really wasn’t much else to do,” he said. “There’s nothing really good about the coronavirus, but it opened my eyes to something else. Fishing has been a big stress reliever for me and helped my mental health.”
He also said those first few trips with Craft opened his eyes about the sport.
“It’s not going to a dock and fishing,” Tremaglio said. “It’s more than that.”
Facing challenges
Tremaglio loves challenges, one of which was to net some sponsors. He repeatedly contacted Bass Pro Shops, but was rebuffed time after time before he finally landed them in January.
He is now sponsored by Venom Lures, Favorite, Bass Pro ShopsAmphibia, Mercury, TH Marine and Woo Tungsten.
Tremaglio, who prefers to fish with a 7-feet-1-inch medium heavy Soleus Defender Combo, said a good fisherman must be able to adapt to ever changing situations.
“It’s a really tough mindset because these fish are going to want to bite one day and you’ll catch 10, and the next day you throw the same thing at the same spot and catch nothing,” Tremaglio said, noting that tides, moon phases, wind, weather, water clarity and pre- and post-spawn all play vital roles. “You have to know how to adapt.”
Tremaglio said his parents were surprised when he suggested spending his summer driving around the country to fish in tournaments.
“Going from basketball to baseball or football is common, but going from basketball to throwing a rod is a huge difference,” he said. “So they were surprised, but I think they saw it coming a tiny bit because they saw me fishing every day.”
But Tremaglio has bigger plans than reaching the tournament leaderboards. He’d also like to introduce inner-city youth to fishing, boating safety and conservation.
“I’d like to share that with kids who might not get a chance to get out on the water,” said Tremaglio, whose motto “Be Brave Be Big” is stenciled on the deck of his boat. “It’s more than teaching the inner-city about fishing and just being on the water. I get a lot of people comment on social media about how they have never gone fishing. ... I’m really concerned about kids our age, especially about mental health, and just being out on the water is more than just fishing for me.”
Tremaglio is being looked at by Auburn, Florida, Central Florida and Alabama-based University of Montevallo for their bass fishing teams.
“I’m a student-athlete so I have to have to be on my A game in school,” he said, “before I can be A game on the water.”
Tremaglio will play basketball at Calverton for his father, Greg, who will take over as varsity head coach.
The teenager said he would have never believed where he’d be in a year’s time.
“Honestly, I would have been confused and thought they were maybe a wizard,” he said if someone had said he’d be a fisherman today, “because I would have found it really hard to believe that somebody would have told a basketball player [that he would take up fishing]. But now that I’m actually living the dream today, it surely will be one to remember.”
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews