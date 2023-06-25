When The Newtowne Players unveils its rendition of the musical “Into the Woods” beginning Friday, June 30, and running through July 23 at the Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park, onlookers will get to view a performance that is literally told through the eyes of a child.

Based on the book by James Lapine and later the broadway production that incorporated lyrics and music by Stephen Sondheim, The Newtowne Players of “Into the Woods’ will open with a young boy introducing to the show and told through his eyes. His true identity and relevance to the show is later revealed at the end of the production, but the array of characters from Brothers Grimm tales are portrayed by a deep, talented cast and directed by Beth Sanford.


  

