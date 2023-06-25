Cast members of The Newtowne Players step forward to greet the audience and directors after the final act of the musical “Into the Woods” which runs from June 30-July 23 at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park.
Baker (played by Erich Engel), left, and the Baker’s Wife (Becky Kuhn) rehearse a scene from Act 1 of The Newtowne Players production of “Into the Woods,” a musical which runs from June 30-July 23 at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park.
Rapunzel’s Prince (played by Anthony Richardson) and Cinderella’s Prince (Brandon Maher) perform a duet in a scene of the Newtown Players production of the musical “Into the Woods” which runs from June 30-July 23 at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park.
Cast members of The Newtowne Players step forward to greet the audience and the directors at the conclusion of a rehearsal for “Into the Woods,” which runs from June 30-July 23 at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park.
When The Newtowne Players unveils its rendition of the musical “Into the Woods” beginning Friday, June 30, and running through July 23 at the Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park, onlookers will get to view a performance that is literally told through the eyes of a child.
Based on the book by James Lapine and later the broadway production that incorporated lyrics and music by Stephen Sondheim, The Newtowne Players of “Into the Woods’ will open with a young boy introducing to the show and told through his eyes. His true identity and relevance to the show is later revealed at the end of the production, but the array of characters from Brothers Grimm tales are portrayed by a deep, talented cast and directed by Beth Sanford.
Since its inception in 1986 in San Diego, “Into the Woods” has literally traveled the world and featured several United States tours, several stops on Broadway and even shows in London, England. Granted, those larger venues provided the show to have more of an ominous feeling of actually traveling through the woods, but the confines of the Three Notch Theatre will eventually lend a more quaint feel.
“One thing about this version of the show is it gives the audience a chance to see the play as told by an eight-year-old boy,” said Sanford, a sophomore English teacher at Chopticon High School. “The cast and crew for this production are tremendous. We had 68 people audition for 18 parts and we had to schedule call-backs for several parts because the talent level here is just so high.”
Part of the chemistry that Stanford sought when casting the actors and actresses in their various roles was made easy early on when she was able to secure Erich Engel as the Baker and Becky Kuhn as the Baker’s Wife. Both had performed together in the Port Tobacco Players version of “The Wedding Singer’ 10 years earlier and Stanford realized their chemistry was undeniable from the outset.
“From the day that this play was announced, the baker was my dream role,” said Engel, a Leonardtown High School and Towson University graduate. “This character allows me to interact with Becky again and revive that on-stage chemistry that we had before. This is such an amazing cast with an amazing director.”
Kuhn, a Leonardtown High School and Salisbury University graduate and former theater teacher at St. Charles High School and a director with the Port Tobacco Players, is actually making her second appearance in a production of “Into the Woods” while tackling a different role.
“When they started the auditions I really thought I was going to be the witch,” Kuhn said. “But after listening to Angela perform on stage, I realized she was better suited for the witch and I should be the baker’s wife. It’s really a fun play and a lot of the characters are well known to people who have read children’s books and here they’re all in one play.”
Brandon Maher, who plays Cinderella’s Prince and also appears as the wolf briefly when Little Red Riding Hood is brought into the act, had previously been seen in the NTP’s production of “These Shining Lives” in a dramatic role, enjoys the opportunity to transition into a musical with a more comical, chaotic setting.
“I have been doing musicals for 15 years and I really was hoping to land a role as a prince,” said Maher, now the theater teacher at Chopticon High. “This play has such a tremendous cast and Beth has really done an amazing job as director. The main thing about this version is it allows for people to see the show through the eyes of a young boy.”