When guests venture to the American Chestnut Land Trust’s fifth annual “Sip & Save” event this Sunday, Sept. 10, at Double Oak Farm in Prince Frederick, they will have the chance to savor the flavor and aroma of their favorite local beers and help preserve the thousands of acres of farm land throughout Calvert County.

The American Chestnut Land Trust maintains 22 miles of hiking trails that are open throughout the year for free from dawn to dusk every day. In addition to Double Oak Farm, the ACLT preserves the Parkers Creek Reserve, where residents have hunted, fished and built homes. It also oversees the North Side Trailhead as well as the South Side Trailhead.


  

Twitter:@TedSoMdNews