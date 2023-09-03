Guests will have the chance to savor their favorite beers and contribute to land preservation throughout Calvert County at the fifth annual American Chestnut Land Trust’s “Sip & Save” on Sept. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Double Oak Farm in Prince Frederick.
Photo courtesy ACLT/Miriam Gholl
Photo courtesy ACLT/Miriam Gholl
Photo courtesy ACLT/Miriam Gholl
When guests venture to the American Chestnut Land Trust’s fifth annual “Sip & Save” event this Sunday, Sept. 10, at Double Oak Farm in Prince Frederick, they will have the chance to savor the flavor and aroma of their favorite local beers and help preserve the thousands of acres of farm land throughout Calvert County.
The American Chestnut Land Trust maintains 22 miles of hiking trails that are open throughout the year for free from dawn to dusk every day. In addition to Double Oak Farm, the ACLT preserves the Parkers Creek Reserve, where residents have hunted, fished and built homes. It also oversees the North Side Trailhead as well as the South Side Trailhead.
Formed in 1986, the ACLT has been at the forefront of grassroots and conservation efforts and maintains a mission to promote land conservation and preservation throughout Southern Maryland. In addition to the Double Oak Farm, the ACLT preserves and conserves natural resources of the Parkers Creek and Governors Run watersheds for the benefit of future generations.
“Our mission from the beginning has been to preserve as much open space as possible throughout Calvert County and the other areas of Southern Maryland,” said Greg Bowen, who has been the executive director of the American Chestnut Land Trust since 2015. “Events like the ‘Sip & Save’ offer the trust a chance to raise funds for a great cause and offer our guests a chance to sip their favorite locally brewed beers while experiencing our thousands of miles of open trails.”
In addition to the annual “Sip & Save” event planned for Sunday afternoon at the Double Oak Farm, the ACLT will also offer its annual dinner and auction on Oct. 8 in St. Leonard, a guided canoe trip on Nov. 1, the Fall Foliage Guided Hike on Nov. 4 in Prince Frederick as well as a pair of Wreath-Making Work Days on Nov. 25 and 26 and its annual Wreath & Green Sale on Dec. 2.
Those who will be looking to support the ACLT can do so at various levels, ranging from Land Saver ($35 annually) to Trustee of the Land ($1,000), with sustaining members designated for individuals that have contributed or donated a cumulative sum exceeding $5,000.