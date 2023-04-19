 Skip to main content
Figure skating club prepares to stage 'Decades' spring show

A Waldorf club is planning on putting its upcoming show on ice. And for the Figure Skating Club of Southern Maryland, that’s exactly what it needs to do.

Elizabeth Rowe of Columbia soars through the air during practice Saturday for the “Skating Through The Decades — Spring Ice Show” April 28-30 at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf.

The club will perform its “Skating Through The Decades — Spring Ice Show” on April 28, 29 and 30 at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf. The performances will consist of solo, dual and group routines set to music beginning in the 1920s all the way through to the 2020s.


skating 2

Bryson Townsend of Waldorf, left, and Lucy Kelly of Mechanicsville, right, practice the end of their routine as group member Tierney Sheldon looks on Saturday Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf.
skating 5

Elonza Rorie of Waldorf spins during a jump during Saturday’s practice.
skating 3

Charlotte Newton of La Plata glides along the ice during Saturday’s practice.
skating 4

Abigail Eaton of Temple Hills practices for "Skating Through The Decades — Spring Ice Show" April 28-30 at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf.
skating 6

Jillian Brinsky of Mechanicsville practices her Michael Jackson-themed solo routine Saturday at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf.
skating 7

Nia Branch of Indian Head goes through her routine Saturday in Waldorf.

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews

