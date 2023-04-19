Figure skating club prepares to stage 'Decades' spring show

A Waldorf club is planning on putting its upcoming show on ice. And for the Figure Skating Club of Southern Maryland, that’s exactly what it needs to do.
The club will perform its “Skating Through The Decades — Spring Ice Show” on April 28, 29 and 30 at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf. The performances will consist of solo, dual and group routines set to music beginning in the 1920s all the way through to the 2020s.
“It’s just an entertaining show,” Sarah Eaton, Figure Skating Club of Southern Maryland president, said. “And people leave here with smiles on their faces and joy in their hearts.”
“There are going to be a lot of skaters who will be really unique,” said 14-year-old Lucy Kelly of Mechanicsville, who will be performing a solo routine to Suzanne Vega’s “Tom’s Diner” as well as duet and group routines. “It’s going to be an awesome performance.”
Trinity Fowler took up skating when her mother signed her up and when asked if she liked the sport immediately, the White Plains resident said, “I think I did.” She became more enamored with figure skating a few years later when she landed her first Axel jump at the age of 9.
The 12-year-old Theodore Davis Middle school student will perform a series of spins and jumps including a Flying Camel and Backward Pancake to “Toxic” by Britney Spears.
“When I’m skating around I’m excited,” Fowler said.
Bryson Townsend has played a variety of sports, including flag football, karate, soccer and tennis, but moved to figure skating because it was “something I always wanted to do.”
The 16-year-old Waldorf resident said he had a knack for the sport from the start due to his balance from karate but it still threw him for a loop the first time he glided across the ice.
“Sure did,” he said, and added that he’s fallen so many times “I can’t even count,” but added that he “just got back up and tried again.”
During the show, the Digital Pioneers Academy student will perform during the opening, finale and during a Prince-themed solo to “Let’s Go Crazy” and “1999.”
Kelly first laced up skates a few years ago during an open skate at Kings Dominion.
“I thought, ‘Hey, I’m pretty good at this,’” the Chopticon High School freshman said. “On the car ride home I thought of watching figure skating on TV and thought, ‘I want to do that,’ and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
She skates about five hours every Sunday and during the week when she can but added that executing the jumps “are my downfall. They’re harder than they look.”
Regardless, she loves performing in front of an audience.
“I get a little stressed out with my program,” she admitted, “but I like to be creative with my pieces and do what I feel. It makes me happy. [Figure skating] is so exciting and so much fun.”
The club, which formed in 2011, currently has 25 members, not including younger skaters who are part of its Learn To Skate program.
“The nice thing about ice skating is it can be an independent sport, or you can do shows like these that are with other kids,” Eaton said. “What I think is really interesting is when a [younger skater] sees an older kid doing something they want to do too, so they try really hard [to replicate that]. I just think it’s very fun to see kids from the littles all the way up and you can see how far up a kid can go as they stick with the program.”