In the years since he retired and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when he was looking for a constructive, creative way to pass the time, Huntingtown resident Larry Sanderoff decided to take drawing lessons, an endeavor that lead to his discovery of a latent talent.
Sanderoff, 68, had never dabbled in painting during his youth and never touched a brush during his tenure in the U.S. Navy, but in the years after retiring he decided to try something new.
In less than two years Sanderoff, who declined to be photographed for this story, has developed a passion for painting lifelike portraits and now he has eight pieces hanging on the walls of the Calvert Library in Prince Frederick through the end of June.
“Even when I was in elementary school and high school, I never had any interest in drawing or painting,” said Sanderoff, who said that he dropped out of high school to enlist in the Navy in 1972 during the latter stages of the Vietnam War. “So, really, when I started drawing and then painting I even surprised myself. I never knew that I had any talent for drawing or painting at all.”
Sanderoff, now a member of the Calvert County Arts Guild, has had his paintings displayed in several galleries across the county and his current display at the Calvert Library in Prince Frederick includes a number of lifelike, colorful scenes that animate the brick walls and provide any interested onlooker with a chance to purchase those paintings.
“Since they started hanging the paintings in that library, I think that I have only been in there a couple of times,” Sanderoff said. “There are a couple of pieces that I really like, including the “Butterfly” and the “Orchid” and the one with the “Winter Scene.” Those are among my favorites. I am not even concerned about anyone buying any of them. My joy comes from painting and knowing that I can now display a talent I didn’t know I had for most of my life.”
When he is not painting, Sanderoff said that he has also developed a passion for taking care of horses at the Freedom Hill Horse Rescue, a nonprofit with a farm adjacent to Northern High School. In fact, at one point Sanderoff combined those passions when he painted “Mickey Blue” from a photo that he took of a horse at the farm.
“Most of what I paint is basically copied from a photograph,” Sanderoff said. “I am really not good at just creating things on my own. I like to look at a photograph and then turn that picture into a painting. With ‘Blue,’ I was able to combine my love for the rescued horses and painting into one portrait.”