In the years since he retired and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when he was looking for a constructive, creative way to pass the time, Huntingtown resident Larry Sanderoff decided to take drawing lessons, an endeavor that lead to his discovery of a latent talent.

Sanderoff, 68, had never dabbled in painting during his youth and never touched a brush during his tenure in the U.S. Navy, but in the years after retiring he decided to try something new.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews