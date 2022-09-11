In this May 12, 2017 photo, Herschel Johnson steps out of a former one-room schoolhouse for black students known as the Stanley Institute in Cambridge. “We are so proud of it,” Herschel said of the school that educated the local black community for nearly 100 years, and that is now a stop on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway that makes a big impression on visitors. “They are amazed that they can look back and see, especially children,” Johnson said. “The questions that we get from children, for instance, we’ve had children ask us: ‘Where is the gym? Where do you eat lunch?”
AP PHOTO/Patrick Semansky
The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center welcomes guests with a Harriet Tubman statue at the building’s entrance.
FILE PHOTO
A profile view of visiting Harriet Tubman statue shows a look of determination during 2020 Day of Resilience celebrations in Cambridge.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
The Frederick Douglass mural is located along the Rails-to-Trails near 505 South St. in Easton.
Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed September 2022 as the fourth annual International Underground Railroad Month in Maryland.
The designation recognizes the historical, political and social significance of the Underground Railroad and contributions to the end of slavery and inspiration for contemporary civil rights pushes, the governor’s office said in a release.
Maryland has already designated 2022 as the Year of Harriet Tubman — to celebrate the 200th anniversary of her birth.
Tubman was born into slavery on the Eastern Shore and become a leader of the Underground Railroad helping escaped slaves make it to U.S. free states.
“It’s an honor for Maryland to share the stories of the heroes of the Underground Railroad with the world in every possible way,” Hogan (R) said in a statement. “This month, International Underground Railroad Month, is a way to encourage everyone to visit historical sites and attractions and take part in special events, so we can continue to commemorate the visionary freedom fighters and those they rescued.”
The Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism has also created a new collection of experiences highlighting the impact the Chesapeake Bay and surrounding waterways had on passengers of the underground railroad called, The Hidden Chesapeake: Slavery and Freedom through Harriet Tubman’s Eyes.
“With nearly 100 sites throughout the state, Maryland is uniquely positioned as the world’s most powerful Underground Railroad storytelling destination,” said State Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Visiting the museums and attractions and taking part in special activities this month honors the brave men and women who were involved in Maryland’s contributions to free enslaved people.”
Maryland has the most documented successful slave escapes using the Underground Railroad and the most National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites, according to the governor’s office.
There are numerous historical Underground Railroad sites throughout the Eastern Shore — including Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass historical sites and driving tours.
Douglass was born a slave in Talbot County and became a leading abolitionist voice. There are numerous sites in Cambridge, Easton and other towns on the Shore with historical significance related to slavery, the slave trade, the Underground Railroad and the abolitionist movement.
The governor’s office also announced a slate of International Underground Railroad Month events.
Those include events at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park, a new 10-foot bronze sculpture of Tubman at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, narrated history tours of Talbot, Dorchester and Caroline counties hosted by the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, a new 12-foot bronze sculpture of Tubman called “Beacon of Hope” was dedicated at the Dorchester County Courthouse. The sculpture from artist Wesley Wofford will sit at the site of former slave auctions.
There will also be birding events along Underground Railroad areas on the Shore displaying contemporary and historical ecosystems as well as bald eagle sightings.
There will also be an Emancipation Celebration on Sept. 18 at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center in Church Creek.