Aimee Hines told her mother she wanted to accomplish three things, one of which was to cook on the Food Network, and she accomplished that Sunday night when she and her husband Jonathan Hines competed in the Christmas Cookie Challenge.

In a conversation the day before her mother died of cardiac arrest — she had been cleared of breast cancer the previous day — Aimee told her mother, Barbara Johnson, that she wanted to write a book, get published and get onto the Food Network.

